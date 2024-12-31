Ranking the best NFL rookies after Week 17

• Jayden Daniels retains the top spot: The Commanders rookie has earned a 90.1 PFF grade this season.

After 17 weeks of NFL action, the league's rookies are making their mark with standout performances. Among the top-graded first-year players are a mix of highly touted first-round picks and impressive Day 3 selections, showcasing talent from across the draft spectrum.

Here are the highest-graded first-year players after 17 weeks of action.

PFF Grade: 90.1

Daniels recorded two big-time throws in the Commanders' thrilling overtime win against the Falcons on Sunday. He delivered a standout performance, completing 24-of-36 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 127 yards on 16 carries, demonstrating why he’s been a critical piece of the Commanders' success this season.

PFF Grade: 90.0

Bucky Irving delivered another standout performance as the Buccaneers cruised past the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. In his debut season, Irving has earned PFF grades above 85.0 as both a runner and receiver, amassing 1,430 scrimmage yards in an impressive rookie campaign.

PFF Grade: 87.0

Nabers delivered his best performance of the season as the Giants upset the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie wideout has now earned an impressive 87.4 PFF receiving grade for the season, averaging 2.13 yards per route run in his debut campaign.

PFF Grade: 86.3

With one week remaining in the season, Brock Bowers has already set the record for the most receptions by a rookie in a single season. He has earned an 89.9 PFF receiving grade through 17 weeks, averaging 2.06 yards per route run and dropping just 2.7% of the passes thrown his way.

PFF Grade: 85.9

Verse added six pressures to his tally as the Rams clinched the NFC West this week, bringing his season total to 74 pressures, including 21 sacks or quarterback hits. However, his tackling remains a concern, with a missed tackle rate of 27.3% this season.

PFF Grade: 82.6

DeJean continued his strong play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, earning a PFF grade above 65.0 for the 10th time in his past 12 games. He boasts a 79.3 PFF coverage grade for the season while allowing just 7.3 yards per reception in coverage.

PFF Grade: 82.7

Cooper has been a standout for the Packers over the past three weeks and now qualifies for this list with his impactful play. He has excelled as a run defender, earning a 77.4 run-defense grade. He has also made his presence felt as a blitzer, with eight pressures on 46 pass-rushing snaps, and he has been solid in coverage, posting a 71.5 PFF coverage grade this season.

PFF Grade: 82.6

Puni has delivered a solid performance as a pass-blocker this season, earning a 68.8 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing 32 total pressures. However, he has truly excelled as a run-blocker, posting an impressive 83.5 PFF run-blocking grade through 17 weeks.

PFF Grade: 81.8

Thomas has consistently challenged defenses throughout his rookie season, averaging 14.7 yards per reception. Over 17 weeks, he has earned an impressive 83.3 PFF receiving grade and averaged 2.42 yards per route run.

PFF Grade: 79.7

McConkey had another strong game for the Chargers as they locked up a spot in the playoffs this past week. On the season, he has now earned an 80.4 PFF receiving grade and is averaging 2.35 yards per route run.

PFF Grade: 78.5

Alt earned a PFF grade above 60.0 for the eighth straight game in Week 17. So far this season, he has earned a 78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing 20 pressures from 561 pass-blocking snaps. He has also impressed as a run blocker, earning a 74.0 PFF run-blocking grade.

PFF Grade: 78.1

Phillips had another solid showing for the Giants this past week, allowing just three receptions for 26 yards from 32 snaps in coverage against the Colts. So far this season, he has allowed just 9.2 yards per reception and has earned a 75.7 PFF coverage grade.

PFF Grade: 76.9

Frazier’s strong rookie season continued this week, earning a 74.6 PFF grade in the Steelers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. He has been solid as a pass blocker but has excelled as a run-blocker as a rookie, earning an 80.5 PFF run-blocking grade through 17 weeks.

PFF Grade: 76.6

Harrison delivered one of his top performances of the season on Saturday evening, achieving 2.00 yards per route run in a game for the first time since Week 10. Over the season, he has caught 16 of 37 contested targets.

PFF Grade: 75.6

Sweat has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Titans' defensive line throughout his rookie season. While his pass-rushing has been solid, with 22 total pressures on 338 pass-rushing snaps, he has truly excelled against the run, earning a 73.9 PFF run defense grade through 17 weeks.