2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 10

• The MVP Award looks like it's Lamar Jackson‘s to lose: The Ravens quarterback completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 280 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 9, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

• Dak Prescott stood tall under pressure: Prescott was ultimately forced out of the game with a hamstring injury, but he earned a position-best 91.2 PFF grade on pressured dropbacks before leaving.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

To unlock these PFF grades and explore even more advanced statistics, sign up for PFF+ today!

A look at big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays

Before we get to the updated weekly rankings, let’s look at the big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates for the season so far.

As discussed in a recent article on the topic, PFF grades on a plus/minus scale, in which players are rewarded for positive plays above expectation and penalized for negative plays in increments of 0.5. Throws graded at the higher end of PFF's scale (+1.0, +1.5, and +2.0) are categorized as big-time throws. The lower range of the scale (-1.0, -1.5, and -2.0) are classified as turnover-worthy plays.

The chart below can be divided into four quadrants:

• The top left shows quarterbacks with a high turnover-worthy play rate and low big-time throw rate — those struggling to protect the ball while doing little to mitigate the risks.

• The top right quadrant includes QBs with high big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates, those who “live by the sword and die by the sword.”

• At the bottom left, we find the “Alex Smith zone,” populated by safe quarterbacks with low rates in both categories.

• The bottom right is the sweet spot — quarterbacks with a high big-time throw rate and low turnover-worthy play rate, exactly where every passer wants to be.

Some quick takeaways:

Anthony Richardson (Colts) and Josh Allen (Bills) lead in big-time throw rate at 7.19% and 6.69%, respectively, highlighting their aggressive style.

Jameis Winston (Browns) and Tyler Huntley (Dolphins) have the highest turnover-worthy play rates at 5.08% and 5.49%, showing a tendency toward riskier decisions.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles) have near-identical big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates.

Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) are keeping turnover-worthy play rates low but have posted above-average big-time throw rates — so it's no surprise they lead the league in PFF grade.

Week 10 Quarterback rankings