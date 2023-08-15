Try the NEW PFF Fantasy Mock Draft Sim

NFL Preseason Week 1: Rookie grades, snaps for all 32 NFL teams

2R1E2DA Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By PFF.com
Aug 15, 2023

Los Angeles Rams getting their rookies on the field: The Rams' first-year players combined to play 710 snaps in the first week of the preseason, the most of any team. 

• Texans seeing what they have: The Houston Texans‘ rookies combined for just 215 snaps, the least of any team. 

• Highest-graded rookie so far: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks made a big impact against the Ravens in Week 1. He allowed only one reception — and it was one that he nearly broke up — on 11 coverage snaps for seven yards. He also got his hands on two passes.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

Arizona Cardinals

Name Pos. Snaps PFF Grade
Kei'Trel Clark CB 29 89.8
Kyle Soelle LB 11 73.8
Michael Wilson WR 14 71.1
Joel Honigford TE 24 64.9
Blake Whiteheart TE 52 63.8
Kendell Brooks S 17 63.3
Daniel Arias WR 25 63.1
Brian Cobbs WR 17 62.6
Paris Johnson Jr. T 15 61.8
Owen Pappoe LB 28 61.0
Emari Demercado HB 29 60.1
Clayton Tune QB 49 57.6
Jon Gaines II C 43 52.5
Dante Stills DI 34 45.0

 Kei'Trel Clark was targeted three times in coverage in Week 1. He allowed just one catch for 7 yards and broke up a pass. He also added three tackles — including one defensive stop — to cap off an impressive NFL debut.

Atlanta Falcons

Name Pos. Snaps PFF Grade
Xavier Malone WR 12 91.0
DeMarcco Hellams S 61 68.3
Barry Wesley T 14 67.7
Natrone Brooks CB 20 66.8
Clifford Chattman S 17 64.8
Mike Jones Jr. LB 33 62.9
Keilahn Harris WR 12 54.0
Carlos Washington Jr. HB 33 52.5
Jovaughn Gwyn C 30 47.4
Zach Harrison ED 23 37.3

Xavier Malonehauled in both of his targets for 50 yards against the Dolphins in Week 1. He was targeted 22.0 yards down the field on average and averaged 7.14 yards per route run.

