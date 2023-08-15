NFL Preseason Week 1: Rookie grades, snaps for all 32 NFL teams

• Los Angeles Rams getting their rookies on the field: The Rams' first-year players combined to play 710 snaps in the first week of the preseason, the most of any team.
• Texans seeing what they have: The Houston Texans‘ rookies combined for just 215 snaps, the least of any team.
• Highest-graded rookie so far: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks made a big impact against the Ravens in Week 1. He allowed only one reception — and it was one that he nearly broke up — on 11 coverage snaps for seven yards. He also got his hands on two passes.
Arizona Cardinals
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|29
|89.8
|Kyle Soelle
|LB
|11
|73.8
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|14
|71.1
|Joel Honigford
|TE
|24
|64.9
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|52
|63.8
|Kendell Brooks
|S
|17
|63.3
|Daniel Arias
|WR
|25
|63.1
|Brian Cobbs
|WR
|17
|62.6
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|15
|61.8
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|28
|61.0
|Emari Demercado
|HB
|29
|60.1
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|49
|57.6
|Jon Gaines II
|C
|43
|52.5
|Dante Stills
|DI
|34
|45.0
• Kei'Trel Clark was targeted three times in coverage in Week 1. He allowed just one catch for 7 yards and broke up a pass. He also added three tackles — including one defensive stop — to cap off an impressive NFL debut.
Atlanta Falcons
|Xavier Malone
|WR
|12
|91.0
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|61
|68.3
|Barry Wesley
|T
|14
|67.7
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|20
|66.8
|Clifford Chattman
|S
|17
|64.8
|Mike Jones Jr.
|LB
|33
|62.9
|Keilahn Harris
|WR
|12
|54.0
|Carlos Washington Jr.
|HB
|33
|52.5
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|30
|47.4
|Zach Harrison
|ED
|23
|37.3
• Xavier Malonehauled in both of his targets for 50 yards against the Dolphins in Week 1. He was targeted 22.0 yards down the field on average and averaged 7.14 yards per route run.
