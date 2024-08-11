NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their preseason with a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen did play many snaps, but he definitely made his presence felt. The third-year cornerback looks ready to build on his impressive start to his career, as he recorded two forced incompletions from his two targets across three coverage snaps. Woolen has generated double-digit forced incompletions in every season he's been a professional, and if Saturday was indication, 2024 won't be any different.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Seahawks defensive end Derick Hall put together an impressive performance across 26 total snaps Saturday night. Hall displayed promising pass-rush talent en route to a 20% pass-rush win rate on the back of two pressures and another pass-rush win. He was also excellent against the run, notching four stops from 11 snaps against the run.
BOX SCORE
|Seahawks
|Chargers
|Total points
|16
|3
|Total offensive plays
|79
|53
|Average EPA per play
|-0.015
|-0.503
|Total net yards
|325
|198
|Avg yards per play
|4.1
|3.7
|Total first downs
|20
|9
|Rushing first downs
|6
|4
|Passing first downs
|14
|5
|Penalty first downs
|0
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|55%
|15%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|13
|12
|Avg plays per drive
|6.6
|4.9
|Avg yards per drive
|23.2
|15.2
|Avg points per drive
|1.1
|0.2
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|13
|1
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|0%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
