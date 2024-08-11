NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their preseason with a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen did play many snaps, but he definitely made his presence felt. The third-year cornerback looks ready to build on his impressive start to his career, as he recorded two forced incompletions from his two targets across three coverage snaps. Woolen has generated double-digit forced incompletions in every season he's been a professional, and if Saturday was indication, 2024 won't be any different.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seahawks defensive end Derick Hall put together an impressive performance across 26 total snaps Saturday night. Hall displayed promising pass-rush talent en route to a 20% pass-rush win rate on the back of two pressures and another pass-rush win. He was also excellent against the run, notching four stops from 11 snaps against the run.

BOX SCORE

Seahawks Chargers Total points 16 3 Total offensive plays 79 53 Average EPA per play -0.015 -0.503 Total net yards 325 198 Avg yards per play 4.1 3.7 Total first downs 20 9 Rushing first downs 6 4 Passing first downs 14 5 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 55% 15% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 13 12 Avg plays per drive 6.6 4.9 Avg yards per drive 23.2 15.2 Avg points per drive 1.1 0.2 Red-zone possessions 3 1 Red-zone plays 13 1 Red-zone TDs 2 0 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 0%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION