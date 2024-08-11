NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Arizona Cardinals 14

This might not be the last time we see Spencer Rattler lead a game-winning drive in a New Orleans Saints uniform.

Debuts from both team's early draft picks — Rattler, A.T. Perry, Taliese Fuaga, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Darius Robinson, Trey Benson and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others — were the true highlight of this preseason Week 1 affair between the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints, but Rattler stole the show at the end.

Points were hard to come by, although the Saints eked out the 16-14 win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Saints linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was about as efficient as one could be on 19 snaps. He allowed no catches across eight coverage snaps and thumped the Cardinals in run defense for two tackles for loss or no gain across 11 such snaps.

The 26-year-old couldn't have asked for a better preseason showing in new colors after moving on from the Chiefs this offseason.

BOX SCORE

Saints Cardinals Total points 16 14 Total offensive plays 66 68 Average EPA per play -0.077 -0.133 Total net yards 301 308 Avg yards per play 4.6 4.5 Total first downs 16 17 Rushing first downs 5 4 Passing first downs 10 13 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 29% 47% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.5 Avg yards per drive 25.1 25.7 Avg points per drive 1.1 1.2 Red-zone possessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 11 8 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION