NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Arizona Cardinals 14

2XRJGGG New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe (19) is congratulate after kicking a field goal in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Ben Cooper
Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints

This might not be the last time we see Spencer Rattler lead a game-winning drive in a New Orleans Saints uniform.

Debuts from both team's early draft picks — Rattler, A.T. Perry, Taliese Fuaga, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Darius Robinson, Trey Benson and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others — were the true highlight of this preseason Week 1 affair between the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints, but Rattler stole the show at the end.

Points were hard to come by, although the Saints eked out the 16-14 win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Saints linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was about as efficient as one could be on 19 snaps. He allowed no catches across eight coverage snaps and thumped the Cardinals in run defense for two tackles for loss or no gain across 11 such snaps.

The 26-year-old couldn't have asked for a better preseason showing in new colors after moving on from the Chiefs this offseason.

BOX SCORE

Saints Cardinals
Total points 16 14
Total offensive plays 66 68
Average EPA per play -0.077 -0.133
Total net yards 301 308
Avg yards per play 4.6 4.5
Total first downs 16 17
Rushing first downs 5 4
Passing first downs 10 13
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 29% 47%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.8 6.5
Avg yards per drive 25.1 25.7
Avg points per drive 1.1 1.2
Red-zone possessions 4 3
Red-zone plays 11 8
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

