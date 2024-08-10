NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Houston Texans 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 12

This contest proved the C.J. Stroud-to-Tank Dell connection is alive and well, as is the up-and-down nature of Justin Fields. The Houston Texans will be thrilled with the former, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely less so with the latter. Regardless, the Texans rode Stroud’s early production to a 20-12 win in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.
Stroud went 2-of-4 for 41 yards and the deep score to Dell on his lone drive. Fields, seemingly still in a quarterback competition with Russell Wilson, went 5-of-6 on the night but fumbled two snaps and took two sacks.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Out are Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, and in is Kyle Allen. The new Steelers backup quarterback showed he belongs in the QB2 conversation, making two big-time throws and finishing a cool 17-of-23 for 193 yards against the Eagles. His late interception will drop his overall grade, but it was a strong effort nonetheless.
Allen is with his fifth team in seven seasons but could stick around in Pittsburgh as a reliable backup if he continues to excel this preseason.
BOX SCORE
|Texans
|Steelers
|Total points
|20
|12
|Total offensive plays
|61
|57
|Average EPA per play
|-0.028
|0.001
|Total net yards
|255
|348
|Avg yards per play
|4.2
|6.1
|Total first downs
|17
|19
|Rushing first downs
|5
|4
|Passing first downs
|11
|14
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|38%
|22%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|13%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|6.3
|6.6
|Avg yards per drive
|21.3
|34.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|1.2
|Red-zone posessions
|3
|3
|Red-zone plays
|6
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
