NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Houston Texans 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 12

This contest proved the C.J. Stroud-to-Tank Dell connection is alive and well, as is the up-and-down nature of Justin Fields. The Houston Texans will be thrilled with the former, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely less so with the latter. Regardless, the Texans rode Stroud’s early production to a 20-12 win in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

Stroud went 2-of-4 for 41 yards and the deep score to Dell on his lone drive. Fields, seemingly still in a quarterback competition with Russell Wilson, went 5-of-6 on the night but fumbled two snaps and took two sacks.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Out are Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, and in is Kyle Allen. The new Steelers backup quarterback showed he belongs in the QB2 conversation, making two big-time throws and finishing a cool 17-of-23 for 193 yards against the Eagles. His late interception will drop his overall grade, but it was a strong effort nonetheless.

Allen is with his fifth team in seven seasons but could stick around in Pittsburgh as a reliable backup if he continues to excel this preseason.

BOX SCORE

Texans Steelers Total points 20 12 Total offensive plays 61 57 Average EPA per play -0.028 0.001 Total net yards 255 348 Avg yards per play 4.2 6.1 Total first downs 17 19 Rushing first downs 5 4 Passing first downs 11 14 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 38% 22% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 11 9 Avg plays per drive 6.3 6.6 Avg yards per drive 21.3 34.8 Avg points per drive 1.7 1.2 Red-zone posessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 6 12 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 67%

