NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Denver Broncos 34, Indianapolis Colts 30

2XRN2HC August 11, 2024: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball during NFL preseason game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. (Credit Image: © John Mersits/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Ben Cooper
Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts

The Denver BroncosBo Nix joined the other first-round quarterbacks in making his NFL preseason debut — another positive one, at that — and the Indianapolis ColtsAnthony Richardson officially returned to action after being shut down in his rookie campaign due to injury.

The Broncos took the high-scoring affair, 34-30, aided by three rushing scores and a positive showing from the rookie Nix.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While the offenses took center stage in this game, we'll lock in on a rookie pass-rusher. Broncos third-round pick Jonah Elliss played 22 snaps — 10 in run defense, nine as a pass-rusher and three in coverage — and made a significant impact.

The Utah product picked up a game-high four quarterback pressures, including his first sack and a hit that resulted in an interception.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Colts
Total points 34 30
Total offensive plays 78 51
Average EPA per play -0.007 -0.042
Total net yards 354 289
Avg yards per play 4.5 5.7
Total first downs 32 16
Rushing first downs 10 5
Passing first downs 17 10
Penalty first downs 5 1
Third-down efficiency 67% 40%
Fourth-down efficiency 60% 17%
Possessions 12 10
Avg plays per drive 7.2 5.9
Avg yards per drive 27.2 26.3
Avg points per drive 2.6 1.6
Red-zone possessions 6 5
Red-zone plays 21 14
Red-zone TDs 4 2
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 83% 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

