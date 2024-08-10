NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Chicago Bears 33, Buffalo Bills 6

The Chicago Bears tore into the Buffalo Bills, 33-6, in Week 1 of the 2024 preseason, led by a potent defense and a strong debut from No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga signed with the team this offseason and wasted no time in showing he deserves a roster spot. The 2021 undrafted free agent made one tackle for loss or no gain, forced an incompletion in coverage and racked up three stops (tackles that led to an offensive failure).

BOX SCORE

Bears Bills Total points 33 6 Total offensive plays 52 65 Average EPA per play 0.142 -0.368 Total net yards 359 205 Avg yards per play 6.9 3.1 Total first downs 19 13 Rushing first downs 8 1 Passing first downs 11 11 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 56% 35% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 10% Possessions 9 10 Avg plays per drive 6.3 6.3 Avg yards per drive 32.6 17.1 Avg points per drive 2.5 0.5 Red-zone posessions 5 2 Red-zone plays 10 8 Red-zone TDs 3 0 Red-zone FGs 2 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION