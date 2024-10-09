PFF Signature Stat Spotlight: Quarterback pressures

• Bryce Young continued to struggle: Young has been responsible for seven of the 18 pressures allowed by Panthers players while he’s been under center, with four of those pressures resulting in sacks.

• Patrick Mahomes near the top: Mahomes has been responsible for three sacks, three hits and nine hurries through five weeks. It's not as if he's holding onto the ball for an outlandish amount of time either: His 2.61-second average time to throw ranks 18th at the position and would be a career-low if the season ended today.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's analysis possible.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Every week, PFF's team of analysts meticulously tracks thousands of data points across every NFL game. This is the data that powers PFF Premium Stats, the most comprehensive football database on the market.

With over 25 specialized reports covering every position, Premium Stats goes beyond the basics, tracking everything from quarterback efficiency under pressure to man- and zone-coverage breakdowns — and everything in between.

Now that we’re past the quarter-mark of the season, we have larger sample sizes to analyze and can start highlighting one key stat from the database.

This week, we'll dive into the quarterback pressure report. But rather than highlighting the most efficient passers from a clean pocket or the highest-graded passers against the blitz, we’ll examine how much pressure NFL quarterbacks have brought on themselves after five weeks.

Remember, pressures are a stat a quarterback can own, whether through holding on for the ball too long, hesitating on his first read or drifting into the pass rush. A quarterback who manages his pressure rate can keep his offense on track, while those who sit in the pocket and invite pressure can quickly put the offense at a disadvantage — and that becomes costly over time.

Here are 10 quarterbacks responsible for the highest percentage of their own pressures through five weeks.

Note: Unlike the pressured-passing report, the allowed-pressure report only accounts for plays where a player allowed pressure, which naturally excludes unblocked or free pressures (from blitzes or stunts, for example).

The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t started since Week 2, though he saw some action in Week 5 during the Panthers' blowout loss to the Bears. Despite limited playing time, he remains atop this list after Week 5.

Young has been responsible for seven of the 18 pressures allowed by Panthers players while he’s been under center, with four of those pressures resulting in sacks.

Mahomes has been responsible for three sacks, three hits and nine hurries through five weeks. It's not as if he's holding onto the ball for an outlandish amount of time either: His 2.61-second average time to throw ranks 18th at the position and would be a career-low if the season ended today.

No quarterback in the NFL has been responsible for more pressures through five weeks (15), though it's worth noting that he also ranks toward the top of the league in dropbacks (187) and leads the position in average time to throw (3.00 seconds).

The 49ers quarterback has been responsible for nine sacks, two hits, and four hurries this season. His left tackle, Trent Williams, has allowed seven sacks total since joining the 49ers in 2020.

The Broncos' rookie quarterback has allowed 12 pressures so far (four sacks, two hits and six hurries). He's struggled against pressure this year, too, as his 31.3 passing grade under pressure ranks 27th among 33 qualifying quarterbacks ahead of Week 6.

Fields is averaging 2.83 seconds to throw this season, the fifth-longest time in the NFL. He's invited five sacks, two hits and four hurries.

Jones ranks in the middle of the pack in average time to throw this season, at 2.66 seconds, but he's still given up 14 of the 63 pressures allowed by Giants players while he’s been under center. Again, the results haven't been pretty, as he's gone 25-of-56 for 227 yards (4.1 yards per attempt), zero big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays under pressure.

Josh Allen has struggled against the pass rush, with his 40.5 passing grade under pressure ranking 25th among 33 players at the position through five weeks. He's personally allowed three sacks, two hits and five hurries so far.

Daniels' 2.39-second time to throw is actually the seventh-fastest time in the league ahead of Week 6. That said, he's put up an 81.1 passing grade on throws that took longer than 2.5 seconds from the snap.

The Commanders' rookie has been responsible for three sacks and six hurries during his stellar start.

Things on the offensive side of the ball have not gone to plan for the Jets. And while Rodgers has been up to his usual tricks — his 2.35-second average time to throw is the fifth-fastest in the league — he has allowed pressure in other ways. He's still given up 10 of the 49 pressures allowed by Jets players while he’s been under center.

Minshew gave up three sacks, four hits and three hurries during his stint as the starter — 10 of the 50 pressures allowed by Raiders players while he was in the game.

Passing reports

Passing grades | Passing depth | Passing pressure | Passing concept

Time in pocket | Allowed pressure

Receiving reports

Receiving grades | Receiving depth | Receiving concept

Receiving vs. scheme

Rushing reports

Rushing grades and advanced stats

Blocking reports

Blocking grades | Pass blocking | Run blocking

Offensive line pass-blocking efficiency

Defense reports

Defensive grades | Pass-rush grades | Run-defense grades

Coverage grades | Coverage scheme | Slot coverage

Pass-rush productivity

Special teams reports

Special teams grades | Field goal grades | Kickoff grades | Punting grades Kickoff and punt return grades