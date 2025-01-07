PFF's All-Rookie Team: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels headlines the offense, Rams' Jared Verse shines on defense

• Jayden Daniels strolls to the quarterback selection: The Washington Commanders quarterback finished sixth in overall grade among signal-callers/

• Jared Verse makes huge impact at edge defender: Verse's pass-rush grade finished ninth overall, a huge feat for a rookie.

Offense

QUARTERBACK

Daniels ended up walking this with a fantastic rookie season that ranks right up there with the best we’ve ever seen. He finished fifth overall in our quarterback rankings as he guided the Commanders to what seemed an unlikely playoff spot.

RUNNING BACK

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving may have been the sixth back taken in the 2024 draft, but he finished the year as not only the highest-graded rookie running back but also fourth overall. He was also propelled into the top five with a receiving grade that was only bettered by David Montgomery. The Bucs hit gold with Irving, and he was a big part of their late-season push to the playoffs.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Of the big three receivers drafted, Nabers, despite some inconsistent quarterback play, made the biggest impression. He had the highest grade of all rookie receivers with a top-10 finish. While he was a clear No. 1, it was a battle between three for the remaining two spots, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was the man to miss out. Still, all the signs point to this being a historic draft class.

TIGHT END

Bowers set records for a rookie tight end as he put together a tremendous debut season. His overall grade was third among all tight ends, behind only Trey McBride and George Kittle. Not bad company at all.

TACKLES

On the left side, it was between Latham and Taliese Fuaga. Latham was a tad more consistent and flashed some long-term starter potential. The right side was an easier pick, as Alt showed why such a high pick was invested in him. A top-20 finish of all tackles as a rookie is no easy feat.

GUARDS

In a disappointing year for the 49ers, Puni was a standout success. He finished 11th overall in run-blocking grade, which was particularly impressive. At left guard, Powers-Johnson almost gets the nod by default because no other rookie was featured for more than 350 snaps at left guard. He did well enough for a rookie, earning a solid 66.4 grade.

CENTER

Outside of a couple of tough games, Frazier was an immediate hit for the Steelers, as his 76.8 grade ranked sixth overall among all centers. That's a pretty decent return for the 51st pick overall.

Defense

EDGE DEFENDERS

It was easy picking Verse due to his monstrous rookie year, as 77 total pressures are a lot for any player but a huge number for a rookie, helping push his pass rush grade to ninth overall for edge defenders. Picking between Robinson and Laiatu Latu was harder, but a stronger second half to the season gave the Dolphin the edge.

DEFENSIVE INTERIOR

We didn’t see fireworks from the rookies here, but Sweat showed long-term starter potential due to some good work against the run. Fiske, on the other hand, struggled against the run, but his production rushing the passer got him selected.

LINEBACKERS

Plenty of potential on display from the rookie linebackers, but Cooper and Wilson were the standouts. No rookie linebacker was every down player for every week of the season, but there was plenty on display. Cooper was especially impressive as he handled a bigger load as the season went on.

CORNERBACKS

It’s hard to find one good corner in the draft, let alone two. DeJean starred in the slot while Mitchell and Jones had stellar seasons when looking at our advanced coverage grade metric.

SAFETIES

There was a lot to get excited about from this group, but a lack of consistency and playing time made this one of the harder selections. In the end, players like Dell Pettus and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson miss out because of playing time as Williams and Mustapha do just enough.

Special teams

KICKER

Little was a shoo-in due to his 93.1% field goal percentage, including five of six from over 50 yards.

PUNTER

Rekhow held off Tory Taylor due to his superior punting grade.

RETURNER

No rookie would score a return touchdown this year but we still saw enough from Codrington to hand him this award even with a couple of muffed punts.

SPECIAL TEAMER

Vaki would finish fourth overall of special teamers to play at least 200 snaps, comfortably best of all rookies.