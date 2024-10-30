All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Passes To The Sticks: Evaluating quarterback performance on throws at or beyond the first-down marker

2WE5KYK BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, JAN 20: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Texans 34-10. (Photo by Image of Sport/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By PFF.com

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're looking at how quarterbacks have performed when throwing to or beyond the first-down marker.

We have two metrics below: The first looks at how often a passer throws to the first down marker or beyond, while the second looks at how they perform in those situations.

Here is how the league's passers have fared through eight weeks of action.

Passing to the sticks percentage and grade (Min. 50 dropbacks)

Name Team Dropbacks Atts. to sticks Sticks % Grade
Lamar Jackson Ravens 293 109 37.20% 94.8
Joe Burrow Bengals 310 111 35.81% 94.0
Derek Carr Saints 147 54 36.73% 93.9
Justin Herbert Chargers 234 73 31.20% 93.2
Jayden Daniels Commanders 278 96 34.53% 91.5
Jameis Winston Browns 59 32 54.24% 90.9
C.J. Stroud Texans 326 116 35.58% 90.7
Aaron Rodgers Jets 327 119 36.39% 90.2
Malik Willis Packers 56 14 25.00% 90.1
Brock Purdy 49ers 305 132 43.28% 88.4
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 283 119 42.05% 87.8
Kyler Murray Cardinals 278 101 36.33% 86.3
Josh Allen Bills 277 105 37.91% 86.1
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 344 110 31.98% 84.5
Kirk Cousins Falcons 313 126 40.26% 84.4
Justin Fields Steelers 212 59 27.83% 83.2
Sam Darnold Vikings 243 104 42.80% 82.8
Andy Dalton Panthers 185 67 36.22% 82.2
Geno Smith Seahawks 378 136 35.98% 81.7
Russell Wilson Steelers 68 26 38.24% 81.2
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 276 81 29.35% 79.9
Jalen Hurts Eagles 235 73 31.06% 77.4
Drake Maye Patriots 115 40 34.78% 77.0
Daniel Jones Giants 340 108 31.76% 74.7
Deshaun Watson Browns 290 69 23.79% 74.6
Gardner Minshew Raiders 251 80 31.87% 73.2
Jordan Love Packers 230 95 41.30% 71.7
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 118 40 33.90% 71.5
Joe Flacco Colts 125 48 38.40% 71.0
Jared Goff Lions 221 80 36.20% 70.9
Spencer Rattler Saints 127 33 25.98% 69.6
Caleb Williams Bears 293 99 33.79% 66.6
Jacoby Brissett Patriots 198 57 28.79% 65.9
Tyler Huntley Dolphins 91 30 32.97% 65.3
Bo Nix Broncos 322 115 35.71% 64.8
Will Levis Titans 160 49 30.63% 63.8
Dak Prescott Cowboys 312 119 38.14% 62.6
Matthew Stafford Rams 266 99 37.22% 57.5
Mason Rudolph Titans 113 44 38.94% 55.5
Anthony Richardson Colts 161 75 46.58% 49.0
Aidan O'Connell Raiders 90 33 36.67% 48.3
Bryce Young Panthers 126 48 38.10% 41.1
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.