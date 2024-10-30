Passes To The Sticks: Evaluating quarterback performance on throws at or beyond the first-down marker

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This week, we're looking at how quarterbacks have performed when throwing to or beyond the first-down marker.

We have two metrics below: The first looks at how often a passer throws to the first down marker or beyond, while the second looks at how they perform in those situations.

Here is how the league's passers have fared through eight weeks of action.

Passing to the sticks percentage and grade (Min. 50 dropbacks)