2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 16

• The Broncos move into the top two: The unit kept quarterback Bo Nix clean against the Colts, surrendering only three pressures on 37 pass plays.

• The Lions tumble to No. 5: Ranked No. 1 just a few weeks ago, Detroit drops three spots this week after surrendering 25 pressures to the Bills in Week 15.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will monitor NFL offensive line play all season long and highlight each team's biggest weak-link players. With Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Cam Jurgens

RG Mekhi Becton

RT Lane Johnson

Landon Dickerson exited Philadelphia’s Week 15 game against Pittsburgh and was replaced by Tyler Steen at left guard. Steen earned a 30.7 PFF overall grade on his 49 snaps against the Steelers, which was the lowest on Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Right guard Mekhi Becton allowed three sacks over his first four games of the season but has not given up any in his past nine games.

Best player: Jordan Mailata

Mailata’s 83.4 PFF pass-blocking grade against Pittsburgh ranked sixth among left tackles in Week 15.