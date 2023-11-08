NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 10

• Lions hold steady at No. 1: The Lions offensive line ranks third in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency through nine weeks. The unit has allowed 72 pressures on 311 dropbacks, and no offensive line has allowed fewer sacks.

• Colts climb into the top five: LT Bernhard Raimann has allowed just 16 total pressures across 310 pass-blocking snaps this season and ranks top-10 at his position in overall grade.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell



• The Detroit Lions were on bye in Week 9.

Best player: Penei Sewell

• Sewell has earned an 82.4 overall grade, fourth among 81 qualifying tackles. He is on pace for a career-best grade despite the fact that he has had to play both left tackle and right tackle this season.

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG John Simpson

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

• Right tackle Morgan Moses missed Sunday's game against Seattle with an injury and was replaced by Patrick Mekari.

• John Simpson’s 88.6 pass-blocking grade ranked second among all guards in Week 9. The left guard did not allow a single pressure on 38 dropbacks against the Seahawks.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

• After struggling as a rookie, Linderbaum has hugely improved as a pass-blocker in Year 2. His 82.9 pass-blocking grade ranks first at the position through Week 9.

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron

C Drew Dalman

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

• Rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron had the best game of his young career against the Vikings, as he did not allow a single pressure on 43 dropbacks. He led all guards in pass-blocking grade (89.8) in Week 9.

• Left tackle Jake Matthews also kept a perfect slate in pass protection against Minnesota. His 91.0 pass-blocking grade led all offensive linemen in Week 9.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

• Lindstrom has earned a positive grade on 55 run plays this season, more than any other offensive lineman in the NFL.

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Blake Freeland

• Left guard Quenton Nelson had an uncharacteristically poor performance as a run-blocker, with his 33.6 run-blocking grade marking a career-low.

• Center Ryan Kelly has allowed pressure on 1.1% of pass plays this season, the lowest rate among all offensive linemen.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

• Raimann was once again the highest-graded Colts offensive lineman, as he earned a 76.1 PFF grade against the Panthers.