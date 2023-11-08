Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 10

2T36KWW USA. 22nd Oct, 2023. October 22, 2023: Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) and Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (79) battle at the line of scrimmage during NFL football game action in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cleveland defeated Indianapolis 39-38. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. (Credit Image: © John Mersits/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Zoltán Buday
Nov 8, 2023

• Lions hold steady at No. 1: The Lions offensive line ranks third in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency through nine weeks. The unit has allowed 72 pressures on 311 dropbacks, and no offensive line has allowed fewer sacks.

• Colts climb into the top five: LT Bernhard Raimann has allowed just 16 total pressures across 310 pass-blocking snaps this season and ranks top-10 at his position in overall grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:
Red text = weakest link

1. Detroit Lions (No change)

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Taylor Decker
LG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions were on bye in Week 9.

The Lions offensive line ranks third in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency through nine weeks. The unit has allowed 72 pressures on 311 dropbacks, and no offensive line has allowed fewer sacks.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell has earned an 82.4 overall grade, fourth among 81 qualifying tackles. He is on pace for a career-best grade despite the fact that he has had to play both left tackle and right tackle this season.

2. Baltimore Ravens (No change)

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley
LG John Simpson
C Tyler Linderbaum
RG Kevin Zeitler
RT Morgan Moses

Right tackle Morgan Moses missed Sunday's game against Seattle with an injury and was replaced by Patrick Mekari.

John Simpson’s 88.6 pass-blocking grade ranked second among all guards in Week 9. The left guard did not allow a single pressure on 38 dropbacks against the Seahawks.

Best player: Tyler Linderbaum

After struggling as a rookie, Linderbaum has hugely improved as a pass-blocker in Year 2. His 82.9 pass-blocking grade ranks first at the position through Week 9.

3. Atlanta Falcons (No change)

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron
C Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary

Rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron had the best game of his young career against the Vikings, as he did not allow a single pressure on 43 dropbacks. He led all guards in pass-blocking grade (89.8) in Week 9.

Left tackle Jake Matthews also kept a perfect slate in pass protection against Minnesota. His 91.0 pass-blocking grade led all offensive linemen in Week 9.

Best player: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom has earned a positive grade on 55 run plays this season, more than any other offensive lineman in the NFL.

4. Indianapolis Colts (Up 2)

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Bernhard Raimann
LG Quenton Nelson
C Ryan Kelly
RG Will Fries
RT Blake Freeland

Left guard Quenton Nelson had an uncharacteristically poor performance as a run-blocker, with his 33.6 run-blocking grade marking a career-low.

Center Ryan Kelly has allowed pressure on 1.1% of pass plays this season, the lowest rate among all offensive linemen.

Best player: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann was once again the highest-graded Colts offensive lineman, as he earned a 76.1 PFF grade against the Panthers.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Down 1)

