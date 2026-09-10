Denver opens at No. 1: The Broncos return all five starters from PFF's top-ranked 2025 offensive line, led by Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz.

Philadelphia remains among the NFL's elite: The Eagles rank second with their entire starting five returning, including Lane Johnson, who has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in six straight seasons.

Tampa Bay rounds out the top three: Tristan Wirfs earned a career-high 92.7 PFF grade in 2025, while Luke Goedeke didn't surrender a sack or hit across 416 pass-blocking snaps.

The offensive line is arguably the most important unit in football. The group, or even single weak links within it, can derail a season quickly.

Throughout the season, I will be ranking every offensive line in the NFL each week. That includes updating the list as we learn more about each player as the year wears on, and groups change due to injuries or players returning.

In order to get a score for each offensive line, I first gave each player a grade between five and 10 in 0.5 increments, using their PFF grades over the past three years where applicable to shape that score, with a weighting towards pass protection. I then got an average for the group, with a slight weighting toward the left and right tackles to reach a mark out of 10 for each team in the league.

Over the first four weeks of the season, I will only update the rankings based on lineup changes. That’s because the sample size in the first four weeks of the year is quite small. But as we stack on each week and learn more about 2026 performance, that will be used to increase or decrease scores for each player.

Here are the updated PFF offensive line rankings ahead of the 2026 season after injury and lineup shifts following the preseason.

The Broncos return the same starting five offensive linemen that ended 2026 as PFF’s top-ranked offensive line, and there is no reason for change at the top. Left tackle Garett Bolles led all offensive tackles with a 91.0 PFF pass-blocking grade last year and didn’t allow a single sack from 802 pass-blocking snaps in the regular season. On the other side of the line, right guard Quinn Meinerz was the highest-graded guard in football, with his 91.0 PFF run-blocking grade trailing only Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons.

The big change on the offensive line for the Eagles this season is the departure of former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, but like the Broncos in the top spot, they return the same starting five. Right tackle Lane Johnson has indicated that this is likely to be his last season in the NFL, so we only have one more year to marvel at one of the finest pass-blockers to play in the NFL since PFF began grading. Johnson has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in six straight seasons, and allowed just seven total pressures from 262 pass-blocking snaps a year ago.

Injuries hurt the Buccaneers’ offensive line at points in 2025, but this is a really strong unit heading into the new season. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs set a career high with a 92.7 PFF grade in 2025 and has yet to have a season in his career where he has finished with a PFF pass-blocking grade below 80.0. Opposite him, Luke Goedeke has improved throughout his career, and didn’t allow a sack or hit on 416 pass-blocking snaps last year. The return of Cody Mauch, who missed all but the first two games of the 2025 season, and the continued emergence of center Graham Barton give Tampa Bay the chance to be the best offensive line in football this season.

The 84.7 PFF grade earned by left guard Quenton Nelson was the best he has produced since 2020, and he pairs well with Bernhard Raimann to form one of the best left sides on the offensive line in the league. Tanor Bortolini took a huge step forward as a run-blocker in 2025 at center, and right guard Matt Goncalves held his own in his first full year as a starter with a 65.8 PFF grade. Jalen Travis started the team’s final four games and notched a 72.2 PFF grade as a rookie. He’ll now take over as the starter at right tackle in 2026.

The Bears were dealt a blow with the sudden retirement of Drew Dalman, but this is still a strong unit overall. Braxton Jones will open the season as the starter at left tackle, but there has been recent optimism that second-year Ozzy Trapilo could return from injury at some point during the season. He earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in four of seven starts on the left side of the line as a rookie. Right tackle Darnell Wright just signed a huge contract extension, having registered PFF grades of 79.3 and 80.3 in his second and third years in the league.

The strength of the Bills’ offensive line is on the outside, where Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are one of the best duos in the league. Dawkins has generated a PFF pass-blocking grade above 75.0 in all nine of his seasons in the NFL, while Brown has emerged as one of the best run-blockers at the position. Alec Anderson looks set to start at left guard and has just 542 snaps to his name, but the Bills did add veteran insurance behind him in Austin Corbett.

Trent Williams was still dominant at 37 years old, producing a 91.1 PFF grade for the fifth time in six seasons with the 49ers. This line’s ranking is highly dependent on him retaining that level of play, though, with rookie fourth-round pick Carver Willis seemingly winning the starting left guard job next to him. If Dominick Puni can bounce back after a minor sophomore slump that saw his PFF grade drop from 80.5 as a rookie to 69.2, then he can form a really strong right side with Colton McKivitz.

Left tackle Josh Simmons is currently dealing with a back injury, coming off a rookie season that saw him record a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade from 367 pass-blocking snaps. Him being good to go in Week 1 is key for this group, although his status is up in the air. Simmons’ arrival allowed the Chiefs to kick Kingsley Suamataia inside to left guard, where he played to a much more respectable 64.9 PFF grade on 1,090 snaps in his second year after a 37.9 PFF grade on 198 snaps as a rookie. Kansas City also has the best center in the league in Creed Humphrey, who has led all centers in PFF grade in four of his five seasons.

The departure of offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is a blow to this group, but Atlanta retains some of the best players at the position. Chris Lindstrom is a monster in the run game, having earned PFF run-blocking grades above 90.0 in three of the past four seasons. Jake Matthews is 34 years old now but remains a good pass-blocker, securing PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0 in each of the past four years.

The Chargers lost starting center Tyler Biadasz to a season-ending injury, forcing some shuffling around the offensive line. Rookie Jake Slaughter moves to center, where he played to a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade from 39 pass-blocking snaps in preseason. Kayode Awosika claimed the team’s vacant left guard slot. This is a unit that gets a boost in returning Slater and Alt at both tackle spots, but could have issues on the interior.

Eleven guards earned PFF grades of 75.0 or better in 2025, and Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson were the only two teammates in that group. Avila has improved throughout his three seasons in the league and could make himself some serious money with another strong campaign in a contract year. There are still some lingering questions on whether or not Alaric Jackson will face a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and that would be a big blow to this group.

Christian Darrisaw has missed significant time over the past two seasons, but was one of the best left tackles in football when healthy between 2022 and 2023. If he can stay healthy, he could form one of the premier left sides of the line in football with Donovan Jackson at left guard if the second-year player can develop as expected. He finished with a 59.4 PFF grade as a rookie, with his 65.7 PFF pass-blocking grade second among rookie guards.

The Patriots made a big splash in free agency with the addition of Alijah Vera-Tucker. He has missed extensive time throughout his career, but when healthy, has been one of the best guards in football — evidenced by a 77.7 PFF grade in 2024. The big question will be how left tackle Will Campbell responds after a tough end to the 2025 season. The fourth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft compiled a 66.7 PFF grade as a rookie but closed out the year with three straight games with a PFF grade below 55.0 in the playoffs. If that was exclusively due to playing through injury, then there’s not much to worry about here, but his play should answer that question quickly in 2026.

Both Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick are kicking over from the right side of the line to the left, and both have shown enough in their first two seasons in the league to feel that they can be an above-average duo at worst. The unit is headlined by one of the best centers in the league in Zach Frazier. He allowed just 11 pressures from 673 pass-blocking snaps in 2025 and looks to be on the cusp of stardom.

If left guard Grey Zabel can show the improvement that we see from many highly-drafted guards in their second year in the league, he can help power this unit beyond the middle of the pack. He finished the year strong with PFF grades above 68.0 in four straight games and looked much more comfortable as the season went on. Right guard Anthony Bradford is the weak spot, having failed to earn a PFF grade above 55.0 in three straight years, but the rest of the unit is strong enough to survive that.

Rookie left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. had a promising rookie season, leading all first-year offensive linemen with a 73.5 PFF grade. The Saints added left guard David Edwards, who earned a 70.3 PFF grade with the Buffalo Bills in 2025. With the returning Erik McCoy at center, New Orleans just needs right tackle Taliese Fuaga to take a step forward in his third year in the league for this to be a really effective group.

The Cowboys could quite easily have the best interior offensive line in football in 2026. Left guard Tyler Smith has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in all four seasons in the NFL so far, although he’s expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a thumb injury, while right guard Tyler Booker led all rookie guards with a 72.0 PFF grade. The question marks are on the outside, but in particular at left tackle. Tyler Guyton did show some signs of improvement in his second season in the league: His PFF grade improved from 49.4 as a rookie to 57.5 last year, but there is still a lot of growth needed.

The Raiders made Tyler Linderbaum by far the highest-paid center in football, and he should have a huge impact on their ability to run the football. The former first-round pick has secured PFF pass-blocking grades below 65.0 in each of the past two seasons, but PFF run-blocking grades above 80.0 in three of his four seasons in the NFL. Left tackle Kolton Miller looked set for a career year before a season ending injury after just four games. Look for this to be an ascending group in 2026, and one with serious potential to move up these rankings throughout the season.

The injury to new starting center Cade Mays drops the Lions from a team that would have ranked 13th on this list to just inside the top 20. Penei Sewell moves from right tackle to left tackle to replace Taylor Decker and is coming off a career-high 95.1 PFF grade last year. Tate Ratledge looked the part as a rookie at right guard, but Christian Mahogany struggled. With Blake Miller set to start as a rookie, there are several concerns with this group. If Miller can hit the ground running, then the Lions can be a top-10 unit when Mays returns, but Jared Goff could easily find himself under more pressure in 2026.

The Bengals’ offensive line was not a back-breakingly awful unit in the second half of the 2025 season. That was thanks to the emergence of rookie Dylan Fairchild at left guard and second-year right tackle Amarius Mims. Mims in particular took a huge stride forward in the second half of the year, compiling just one game with a PFF grade below 70.0 from Week 12 onward.

The Jets have one of the best emerging partnerships at offensive tackle in Fashanu and Membou, two first-round selections over the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts. Fashanu turned the corner as a pass-blocker in the second half of the year, notching PFF pass-blocking grades of 74.7 or better in six of the final eight games. Similarly, Membou recorded PFF grades above 70.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker. While there are questions on the interior, this is a unit that could surprise in 2026 if it can get even solid play at guard and center.

The Cardinals should be fine on the left side of the line, with left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 77.0 in each of the past two seasons, and the addition of Isaac Seumalo at left guard. The former Pittsburgh Steeler has secured a PFF grade above 65.0 in every season of his career where he has played at least 600 snaps. The right side of the line is a bigger concern, with right guard Isaiah Adams finishing with PFF grades below 60.0 in each of his first two seasons in the league, and Elijah Wilkinson’s career-high 65.5 PFF grade coming back in 2018.

Andrew Thomas was arguably the Giants’ best player last year, as his 90.3 PFF grade tied for a career high. His issue has been staying healthy, having missed significant time both in 2023 and 2024. New York drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round, and if he can hit the ground running, then the unit looks a lot stronger. But, it’s a group that just might be another season away from making a bigger impact.

Overhauling both guard spots was a necessity for the Ravens, with the 55.2 combined PFF grade they achieved from their guards in 2025 ranking sixth-worst in the league. Out are Andrew Vorhees and in are John Simpson and Olaivavega Ioane. Both should be upgrades, but it’s important to temper expectations here. Simpson has just one season with a PFF grade above 60.0 in his career, while just one guard has earned a PFF grade above 80.0 as a rookie since 2018. Jovaughn Gwyn takes over at center after starting the team’s final preseason game. The X-factor here is new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, and while the unit should be better overall than it was a year ago, he could spark Baltimore closer to the middle of the pack.

Aaron Brewer has emerged as one of the best centers in football, and in Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson, the Dolphins have a pair of tackles who earned PFF grades above 65.0. The concern is at guard, and as we just covered with Ioane, expectations should be constrained for a rookie like Kadyn Proctor. At the other guard spot, Jonah Savaiinaea’s 28.4 PFF grade in 2025 was the lowest of any starting offensive lineman in the league.

The Panthers would have ranked inside the top 12 if they had their starting tackles, but they are without both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton at least to start the year. They are fortunate that they have backups that they will feel pretty good about in Rasheed Walker, who has secured a PFF grade above 60.0 in each of his first three seasons in the league, and Monroe Freeling. But as a rookie, some growing pains should be expected there.

The Packers’ offensive line could look far better by the end of the season, but right now, the only player I have confidence in having a strong season is right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele. He has yet to produce a season with a PFF pass-blocking grade below 70.0, compiling PFF grades above 80.0 in each of the past two years. The other four starters have just one campaign with a PFF grade above 65.0 between them. The reality is that this group needs Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton to take steps forward in their third and second years in the league, respectively.

Peter Skoronski is one of the best guards in football and is continuing to get better, earning a career-high 79.0 PFF grade in 2025, while JC Latham has shown potential, improving his PFF grade from 61.8 as a rookie to 65.5 last year. There are big question marks at all three other spots on the line, though, with Dan Moore Jr. having just one season with a PFF grade above 65.0 and Austin Schlottmann never totalling more than 400 snaps in a single season. Rookie Fernando Carmona Jr. won the starting right guard job after an incredible preseason in which he registered a 90.5 PFF grade on 62 snaps. If he can be even solid as a rookie, it gives this group a big boost.

There are still question marks about Cole Van Lanen’s availability for Week 1, and he could start at right tackle or as the Jaguars’ primary backup. This is a group that looks much better if he can get back fully fit. Rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon won the starting job in preseason and generated a 74.0 PFF grade in the team’s opening game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns are starting four new players on their offensive line this season, and there should be some hope for the future with the selection of left tackle Spencer Fano early in the 2026 NFL Draft. It will take time for him to develop, though, so expectations shouldn’t be too high for him as a rookie. Center Elgton Jenkins is the best player in this group for now. With a PFF pass-blocking grade above 67.0 in each of his seven seasons in the NFL, the veteran should give Cleveland a strong presence in the middle of the line.

The Texans drop from the previous ranking due to the injury to starting right tackle Braden Smith. Trent Brown is a solid backup, but there is still a dropoff from Smith, who finished with a 71.9 PFF pass-blocking grade a year ago. There is some reason for optimism with this group, with left tackle Aireontae Ersery having some nice moments as a rookie, meriting a 66.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in the process. Keylan Rutledge is set to start at left guard as a newcomer, coming off a preseason ending with an 82.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on a small sample of 14 pass-blocking snaps.

Before the injury to left tackle Laremy Tunsil, this was a group set to rank just inside the top 20, but the loss of Tunsil for a significant amount of time is a huge blow to the group. There will be an expectation of some improvement from Josh Conerly Jr., and his 59.9 PFF grade in 2025 was fine for a rookie, but this is a unit that could really struggle if Tunsil misses the full season.