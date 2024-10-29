Week 8 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Russell Wilson leads Steelers past Giants

• Russell Wilson has Steelers atop the AFC North: Wilson spread the ball around on offense, with George Pickens and Van Jefferson receiving the largest shares.

• Red-zone woes left the door open for Giants: Pittsburgh failed to convert any of its four red-zone drives into touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took over the AFC North lead outright by winning 26-18 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Pittsburgh Steelers were indeed the better team because they moved the ball into the red zone, whereas the New York Giants stalled in field-goal range. This game could have been decided much earlier than through the eventual punt return touchdown if the Steelers just capitalized on their red-zone opportunities.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Russell Wilson spread the ball around on offense, with George Pickens and Van Jefferson receiving the largest shares. Pickens could have had a huge night, but he had one touchdown called back due to an offensive penalty and another would-be touchdown catch where he didn’t get both feet on the ground in bounds.

Malik Nabers continues to be a target magnet, clearly receiving the highest share of targets and air yards among all receivers in the game. However, he couldn’t capitalize on his opportunities as much as usual, so Darius Slayton ended up with the most production for the Giants.

Rushing Summary