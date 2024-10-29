All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 8 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Russell Wilson leads Steelers past Giants

2YE24N2 Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA. 28th Oct, 2024. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker PATRICK QUEEN (6) celebrates with cornerback DONTE JACKSON (26) and safety MINKAH FITZPATRICK (39) during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Credit Image: © Brent Gudenschwager/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Timo Riske

• Russell Wilson has Steelers atop the AFC North: Wilson spread the ball around on offense, with George Pickens and Van Jefferson receiving the largest shares.

• Red-zone woes left the door open for Giants: Pittsburgh failed to convert any of its four red-zone drives into touchdowns.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Pittsburgh Steelers took over the AFC North lead outright by winning 26-18 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Pittsburgh Steelers were indeed the better team because they moved the ball into the red zone, whereas the New York Giants stalled in field-goal range. This game could have been decided much earlier than through the eventual punt return touchdown if the Steelers just capitalized on their red-zone opportunities.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Russell Wilson spread the ball around on offense, with George Pickens and Van Jefferson receiving the largest shares. Pickens could have had a huge night, but he had one touchdown called back due to an offensive penalty and another would-be touchdown catch where he didn’t get both feet on the ground in bounds.

Malik Nabers continues to be a target magnet, clearly receiving the highest share of targets and air yards among all receivers in the game. However, he couldn’t capitalize on his opportunities as much as usual, so Darius Slayton ended up with the most production for the Giants.

Rushing Summary

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.