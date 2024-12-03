Week 13 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Broncos overcome Browns' Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston

• Jameis Winston's pick-sixes doom Browns to a ninth loss: While Cleveland seemed to move the ball better than Denver, Winston's interceptions sealed his team's fate.

• Jerry Jeudy falls short in revenge game: The Browns wideout recorded a career-high 235 receiving yards against his former team.

The Denver Broncos took a huge step toward the playoffs, winning 41-32 against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Browns moved the ball better and could have won, but two ill-advised throws decided the outcome in favor of the Broncos, whose defense scored 14 points on two pick-sixes.

