Monday Night Football Statistical Review: 49ers pick up right where they left off

• The difference between the two teams: The Jets' passing offense wasn’t bad, but two costly turnovers tanked the overall efficiency. On the other side, Brock Purdy and the 49ers continued their offensive dominance.

The San Francisco 49ers picked up right where they left off last season, securing a 32-19 win over the New York Jets in the first Monday Night Football game of 2024. Here's our initial statistical breakdown of the game.

Game Summary

According to our new noise-canceled score metric, the game was slightly closer than the final score suggests. Still, after the first few drives, the 49ers left no doubt that they would win the game comfortably.

They moved the sticks at will against a defense that ranked in the top three when it came to stopping offenses from moving the ball last season. Meanwhile, the Jets struggled to move the ball on early downs, allowing the 49ers to apply heavy pressure on third downs.

Passing Summary

The Jets passing offense wasn’t bad, but two costly turnovers tanked the overall efficiency. On the other side, Brock Purdy and the 49ers continued their offensive dominance.

Receiving Summary

One of the key reasons why the 49ers are so difficult to defend is their balanced passing attack. Five players made significant contributions last night, with their top performer from last season recording the fewest yards.

Despite an early drop, Allen Lazard earned Aaron Rodgers’ trust and put together an efficient performance catching the football. However, for the Jets to develop a more dangerous passing attack, they'll need additional pass-catchers beyond Lazard and Garrett Wilson to step up.

Rushing summary

The Jets struggled to move the football on the ground, a large reason why the 49ers could pull away on the scoreboard fairly easily.

On the other hand, save for the catastrophic attempt at an end around for Deebo Samuel at the start of the second quarter, the 49ers dominated on the ground with their strong offensive line.