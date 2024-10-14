How the Detroit Lions can try to replicate Aidan Hutchinson’s historic production

• Aidan Hutchinson was off to a record-setting start in 2024: The Lions star became the first defender with 45-plus pressures and a 90.0 overall grade or better in the first six weeks since PFF began tracking data in earnest in 2006.

• More stunt and blitz looks could help: Detroit ranks 17th in blitz rate and fifth in passing stunt rate, but both figures should be amplified without No. 97.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

As Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson lay on the turf in AT&T Stadium at the beginning of the third quarter of Sunday’s Detroit-Dallas matchup, the NFL world was collectively dismayed in a way rarely seen.

Hutchinson’s dominant Lions led 34-6 in a bout between playoff hopefuls, and nobody had found a way to contain the edge rusher all season. Hutchinson had already racked up five pressures, a sack and two stops on 32 snaps in Arlington, maintaining his unstoppable start to the 2024 season. But on just one freak play, his entire year was over after suffering a fractured tibia on friendly fire.

Through six games, there were hardly any players on either side of the ball better than No. 97. His 45 pressures still lead the NFL by 10; his eight sacks tied for most; his absurd 38.3% pass rush win rate led the NFL by nearly 11 percentage points; and his 94.9 overall PFF grade ranked second among any player, trailing only Saints center Erik McCoy.

Just to truly affirm how otherworldly Hutchinson’s first six games of the year were, he became the first defender with 45-plus pressures and a 90.0 overall grade or better in that span since PFF began tracking data in earnest in 2006.

Aidan Hutchinson's 2024 Stats Rank in PFF History Through 6 Weeks (min. 100 snaps) 94.9 overall grade 1st 45 pressures 2nd 38.3% pass rush win rate 1st 95.0 pass-rushing grade 1st 72 pass-rush wins 1st

The No. 2 overall pick in 2022 had somehow found a way to elevate a strong sophomore year by turning into an unbridled game-wrecker — and one of the best all-around players in the NFL — in his third season. Unfortunately, that run of dominance will have to be postponed.

While the Hutchinson injury is somber for all football fans, it will resonate especially deeply for the Lions and their supporters. The binary answer is that there really aren’t many quick fixes to replace a do-it-all edge defender in one fell swoop, but head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn do have some strategies they could explore.

On a more basic level, the Lions will need to rely upon backups to produce at a more prolific pace. That starts with third-year edge rusher Josh Paschal. Having played a combined 94 snaps in Detroit’s last two games, Campbell had already begun to rely more on the 24-year-old. In that span, Paschal accrued five pressures and three stops, although his single-game pass rush win rate never exceeded 8.6%.

The silver lining for Detroit is that it still boasts one of the best interior defensive lines in football: the Lions’ interior defensive line grades as the third-best in the league, behind only the Ravens and Chiefs. Alim McNeill, D.J. Reader and Levi Onwuzurike have all recorded a pass-rushing grade of at least 69.0, with McNeill and Reader slotted at a 78.1 overall grade or better.

Given the fortitude of its defensive line, Glenn should get more creative in designing stunt and loop looks. By running stunts on 32% of pass plays, the Lions already ranked as the fifth-highest passing stunt rate in the NFL, but that number should be even higher. Likewise, Glenn should amplify his passing blitz rate (30.8%, which ranks 17th) and simulated pressure rate (5.2%, which is 29th). All hands should be on deck in rushing the passer from a multitude of angles/positions, whether that means simply mugging a gap or actually bringing the heat.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that general manager Brad Holmes could attempt to land a big-ticket acquisition ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Given that the Lions were already in search of a solidified No. 2 edge before this year in Marcus Davenport — but that Davenport is already out for the year, plus a free agent come March — a move could make sense. Raiders star and Michigan native Maxx Crosby feels like a pipe dream, but other names could include the Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck, the Patriots’ Deatrich Wise or the Giants’ Azeez Ojulari.

Ultimately, Hutchinson’s 2024 campaign will forever be viewed as one of the greatest “what if” seasons in recent NFL memory, with the 24-year-old having a real shot to reset the single-season sack record as well as several significant PFF metrics.

The good news for the Lions is that their Super Bowl aspirations are still very much in play even without Hutchinson, but reaching that unprecedented landmark will require better play from backup edge rushers as well as more unique coaching.