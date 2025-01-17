10 highest-graded UDFAs from the 2024 NFL regular season

• The Raiders' Thomas Harper leads the pack: Harper largely featured on special teams, but his 93.2 PFF overall grade in Week 17 at safety was indicative of his all-around potential.

• More proof of the Rams' impressive rookie class: Los Angeles features two players on this list in Omar Speights and Jaylen McCollough.

Talented draft prospects slip through the cracks every year and find themselves looking to beat the odds to make an NFL roster. A handful of those undrafted free agents, sometimes to the level of stardom, make contributions to their team during their rookie season and become staples on their respective rosters for years to come.

Here, we’ll break down a few of those players’ performances and examine the top 10 highest-graded undrafted free agents from the 2024 regular season. We will use only regular-season stats and grades for those with a minimum of 100 offensive or defensive snaps played.

Snaps Played: 191

PFF Grade: 78.3

Key Stat: 93.2 PFF grade and first career sack and interception vs. Saints in Week 17

Harper quickly became a core special teamer for the Raiders, playing 264 snaps across all their units while racking up eight tackles. He got significant playing time down the stretch at free safety and performed well. The Notre Dame product racked up five defensive stops, one sack and one interception. His 93.2 PFF grade against New Orleans in Week 17 was the fifth-highest single-game grade by a safety this season with a minimum of 25 snaps played. His special teams prowess will keep him on the Raiders’ roster, and he could compete for a starting safety role in the near future.

Snaps Played: 341

PFF Grade: 73.9

Key Stat: 3.6% missed tackle rate (fifth-best among qualified safeties)

Pettus found a role in the Patriots’ defense as a roving box safety who fit anywhere they needed him to. That versatility and his willingness to be physical stand out as his best traits. He earned solid marks all around, with a 69.4 PFF run-defense grade and a 72.1 PFF coverage grade while also contributing 230 snaps on special teams. Pettus’ grit and determination earned him a spot on New England’s roster, and he excelled when given expanded opportunities.

Snaps Played: 430

PFF Grade: 72.8

Key Stat: 14.9 yards per reception (led team, 21st in NFL)

Coker is the only offensive player to make this list, as he became a legitimate weapon for the Panthers down the stretch. The playmaker from Holy Cross racked up 478 receiving yards en route to earning a 73.8 PFF receiving grade. His best highlight was an 83-yard touchdown against Dallas. He also displayed a knack for making contested catches, hauling in five of his eight opportunities. We should see Coker continue to develop alongside Bryce Young next season.

4. EDGE Dondrea Tillman, Denver Broncos

Snaps Played: 246

PFF Grade: 72.6

Key Stat: Multiple pressures in eight of 12 games played

After dominating to the tune of three straight 90.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in spring football, Tillman joined Denver as a productive rotational pass-rusher. He generated 22 pressures and five sacks this season while also holding up well with a 69.2 PFF run-defense grade. Tillman uses a heady approach and a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves to create pressure on quarterbacks. While he is likely to remain in a similar rotational role moving forward, Tillman is a nice depth piece as the Broncos search for more stars up front.

Snaps Played: 115

PFF Grade: 72.1

Key Stat: Eight stops and zero missed tackles on 115 defensive snaps

The man known as “Buffalo Joe” took a short trip down the road from the University of Buffalo to the Bills, and he played well in a limited defensive role. He didn’t see significant snaps until Buffalo’s final two regular-season games, but he racked up 16 total tackles and six stops in those two performances. He also earned the second-highest special teams grade among Bills players (75.4). At the very least, they’ve found a player who gives them solid depth.

6. LB Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps Played: 419

PFF Grade: 66.8

Key Stat: 70.0-plus PFF grade in six of 11 starts, including postseason

After a terrific preseason that certainly caught the attention of the Rams’ coaching staff, Speights bided his time on special teams earlier in the season before earning a starting role down the stretch. He’s now a solid starter on a playoff defense, with his 80.9 PFF run-defense grade through Wild-Card Weekend standing out. Speights is just one of many components of the Rams’ outstanding rookie class, and he could be the best player on this list going forward.

7. EDGE Eric Watts, New York Jets

Snaps Played: 231

PFF Grade: 66.1

Key Stat: 72.1 PFF run-defense grade

Watts is a massive, 277-pound defensive end who played well in run defense as some of the Jets' veteran options struggled. His size and strength make him a tough player to displace. He needs to produce more as a pass-rusher if he is going to find something close to a starting role at this level, but he has some upside as an early-down run stuffer — and every team needs a couple of those around.

Snaps Played: 261

PFF Grade: 62.7

Key Stat: 69.9 PFF pass-rushing grade

Taylor put some nice reps on film for the Jets as a rotational 3-technique. He produced a sack in each of his first two games and earned a 69.9 PFF pass-rushing grade this season. The Jets will be searching for defensive line answers this offseason after the unit finished the regular season ranked 31st in PFF grade, but Taylor could at least see playing time next year if he continues to improve.

Snaps Played: 194

PFF Grade: 62.6

Key Stat: Zero missed tackles across 443 combined defensive and special teams snaps

The Chiefs have made a habit of finding unheralded defensive backs and turning them into productive players. This time, it’s slot cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who became a core special teamer and saw reps on defense as cornerback injuries piled up for the team. His highlights include an interception against Brock Purdy and a forced fumble against Cleveland as a punt gunner.

Snaps Played: 371

PFF Grade: 59.4

Key Stat: Four interceptions (tied for second among all rookies)

As if the Rams needed any more production out of their incredible rookie class, they found Jaylen McCollough to contribute at safety alongside fellow rookie Kamren Kinchens. They both rank tied for second among all rookies with four interceptions. Two of McCollough’s came against the Raiders in Week 7, when he earned a season-high 85.0 PFF game grade. He also contributed 270 snaps on special teams and missed just three tackles across a combined 641 snaps on defense and special teams.