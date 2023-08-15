NFL Preseason Week 1: Every team's highest-graded player, including Jordan Addison and Jack Campbell

• First-rounder Jack Campbell gets off to a good start: The Lions linebacker earned a 90.6 overall grade after making two run stops and not allowing a catch in coverage.

• Even with only one catch, Jordan Addison earns an 84.3 grade: One of his targets was ruled incomplete despite his impressive toe-tapping effort.

• Eagles CB Eli Ricks surpasses a 95.0 mark: The rookie undrafted free agent returned an interception for a touchdown and played tough coverage on every target he faced.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Preseason grades are to be taken with a grain of salt, particularly after only one week of action. Nevertheless, here was each NFL team's highest-graded player in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason, with the requirement that they played at least 10 snaps.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH











The 2022 undrafted free agent proved stout in pass protection on 17 such snaps, and he earned a positive grade on three of his four run-blocking reps.

Malone hauled in two deep catches, including one where he held on despite taking a big hit in the back. The undrafted Henderson State product earned an 89.9 receiving grade for his efforts.

While Ryan’s final stat line finished at a pedestrian four catches for 37 yards, a contested grab in the fourth quarter on a near interception boosted his PFF numbers. Huntley looked like the Ravens’ clear second-string quarterback, making one big-time throw and recording an efficient 81.8% adjusted completion rate.

Barkley’s lone incompletion on 15 passing attempts against the Colts was a drop, and he ended his outing with a 92.7 passing grade.

A tripping penalty negated Jackson’s best play, a pass breakup up in the end zone on a Zach Wilson throw.

Neither Carter nor Borom was tagged with pressure allowed and both earned 90.0-plus run-blocking grades — a microcosm of a performance that earned the Bears’ offensive line a spot on the preseason Week 1 Team of the Week.

With two interceptions and not a single yard allowed across 22 coverage snaps, Anderson was about as good as it gets in coverage.

A fourth-quarter big-time throw through traffic to Mike Harley Jr. helped Mond finish as one of four quarterbacks to earn a 90.0-plus passing grade in preseason Week 1.

Ferguson hauled in all three of his targets for 38 yards. His 4.75 yards per route led the team in preseason Week 1.

Bonitto managed two quarterback pressures and another winning rep on just nine pass-rushing snaps.

A rookie leading their team in overall grade in the preseason is a welcomed sight. Campbell made two run stops and didn’t let up a catch in coverage.

The undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State broke off three big runs, including an 80-yard touchdown scamper down the sideline. He was the highest-graded running back in preseason Week 1.

While six of Mills’ nine completions stemmed from passes targeted nine or fewer yards downfield, he was still efficient. He made no big-time throws but recorded a 91.7% adjusted completion rate after accounting for drops.

Stuard thrived in coverage, where he allowed three yards on one catch and forced a fumble off a big hit over the middle.

Junior saw just one target across 20 coverage snaps. However, it was an effort-driven forced fumble on his tackle of Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle that sent his grade into elite territory.

No, not that Lamar Jackson. The Chiefs cornerback is likely tired of the name mix-ups, but if he continues to force incompletions and allow five yards on four targets in coverage, he won’t be out of the spotlight anytime soon.

Three Raiders finished with 90.0-plus grades, including rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who earned Offensive Player of the Week honors. Fotheringham, a 2022 undrafted free agent, hauled in five passes for 71 yards His 7.10 yards per route ranked first among all players in preseason Week 1 with at least 10 receiving snaps.

The 2021 fourth-rounder saw only seven pass-rushing snaps but managed to win two of them as he finished with two quarterback knockdowns — one sack and one hit.

A hefty target share (seven) allowed Johnson to thrive in the second half of the Rams’ Week 1 affair. The former Buccaneer ended the game with 39 yards after the catch, a forced missed tackle and a contested reception.

Gaskin forced an incredible five missed tackles on just seven carries, helping him rack up 54 yards after contact.

It was a quiet week for the first-round rookie receivers, and while Addison ended up with just one catch, he showed tons of promise. One of his targets was ruled incomplete despite his toe-tapping effort, a play for which PFF gave him a positive grade.

This was ruled incomplete. Did Jordan Addison get both feet down? ???? pic.twitter.com/eQmx2wsWZH — PFF (@PFF) August 11, 2023

The rookie totaled three quarterback pressures on 13 pass-rushing snaps, plus three defensive stops on his other snaps. His stock is on the rise.

Orji earned a 75.0-plus grade in all three facets — pass rushing (92.2), coverage (78.2) and run defending (78.6). He won both of his pass-rush reps and recorded a quarterback hit.

The 2022 fifth-rounder out of Indiana ended Week 1 with one run stop and just six yards allowed in coverage on his 14 snaps.

Hector’s third-quarter strip-sack was part of a dominant effort from the Jets’ defense. He was one of four defensive linemen on the team to earn an 85.0-plus grade for the game.

Ricks was up for the challenge in his NFL preseason debut. The undrafted Georgia product finished with a pick-six and a pass breakup on the outside, in the end allowing one catch for seven yards on four targets.

Heyward saw just two targets — both of which he caught — but earned a positive grade on three of his 12 snaps, the most impressive being a catch over Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Fumagalli, a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2018, caught two passes and forced a missed tackle while earning a positive grade on one of his four run-blocking snaps.

Bush kicked off his tenure in Seattle in style as one of two Seahawks defenders to earn an 80.0-plus grade in Week 1. He made a run stop in the backfield on a first-and-goal play en route to an 82.9 run-defense grade.

The undrafted free agent out of Charlotte managed two quarterback pressures on just seven pass-rushing snaps.

Niemann, after signing with the Titans this offseason following stints in Kansas City and Arizona, let up only four yards in coverage and made a team-leading three run stops in Week 1.

While he played only 10 snaps in coverage, Holmes forced two incompletions on three targets into his coverage.