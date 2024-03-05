Every NFL team's highest-graded 2023 free agency signing

• Atlanta’s big bet at safety paid off: The Falcons spent more than $64 million to bring in All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, who was the highest-graded (90.6) free-agent signing of 2023.

In just under a week, the start of NFL Free Agency begins with the legal tampering period on March 11th. To prepare, we are taking a look back at the top signees from the 2023 Free Agent class and highlighting the best new signings from every franchise.

These are the highest-graded Free Agency signings for every team of the 2023 NFL offseason.

It took time for Froholdt to acclimate to his new role in the Cardinals' offense, but he finished out the season on a high note. From Week 13 onward, Froholdt earned an 80.5 PFF grade, highlighted by 77.0-plus grades in both run defense (79.6) and pass blocking (77.5).

The Falcons spent just over $64 million to bring in the All-Pro safety, which Bates rewarded by finishing as the highest-graded player from the 2023 free-agent class. The Falcons safety secured the sixth-highest coverage grade in the league, highlighted by six interceptions and five forced incompletions, the former ranking third among all defenders.

Despite not signing with the Ravens until August, Clowney looked like a perfect fit in the defense's scheme. The former first-overall pick experienced his best pass-rushing season to date, reaching career-high marks in PFF sacks (11) and total pressures (78) on his way to a 79.0 pass-rushing grade.

Operating primarily as the Bills' sixth offensive lineman, Edwards helped this offense dictate to the opposition. Brought in primarily to supplement the run game, the former Ram proved to be a road-grader, generating a 16.7% impact block rate on run plays, the highest rate among Buffalo linemen.

In his 10th year, Thielen provided the young Panthers offense with veteran leadership. The longtime Viking notched his third 100-catch, 1,000-yard season, his first since 2018. Thielen, always a consistent chain-mover, converted 56 receptions into first downs or touchdowns, the 16th most at the position.

Edwards has been a consistent presence in the NFL, earning his third straight 75.0-plus grade in a season in 2023. The former Eagles linebacker finished as the only Bear to exceed a 70.0 grade in all three primary defensive facets: run defense (77.0), pass rushing (74.5) and coverage (75.4).

Brown took some time to adapt in Cincinnati after signing his $64 million contract, but he found his footing late in the season. From Week 13 to the end of the regular season, Brown raised his pass-blocking grade to a quality 78.8, a top-12 mark among tackles over that span.

On his third team in as many seasons, Harris found success in Cleveland as a well-rounded interior contributor. The ninth-year pro produced both when rushing the passer and stuffing the run, generating 23 quarterback pressures and nine tackles for loss or no gain on runs, with the latter ranking second among Browns defensive linemen, behind only Myles Garrett.

The Cowboys made most of their moves via trade last offseason and managed to grab a crucial contributor on special teams. Sieg finished as the 11th-highest-graded long snapper in the league, making just five off-target snaps on 140 attempts.

Allen was an all-around force on the interior for the Broncos. The former Cardinal racked up seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits, the latter of which ranked fourth among all interior pass rushers. Allen also totaled 10 tackles for loss or no gain against the run, another mark that placed him in the top eight at the position.

The move from Chicago to Detroit helped facilitate the highest-graded rushing season (83.4) of Montgomery’s career. His nearly 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns were both career highs for the dynamic back, while his 54 forced missed tackles ranked ninth at the position this past season.

Green Bay isn’t known for being active in the free-agent market, but the depth addition of Owens to this defense was a savvy move. While Owens may not pop off the screen, he has flashed quality range at the position, totaling four forced incompletions and seven coverage stops in 2023.

Singletary flourished as the lead back in Houston this season, earning a 78.1 rushing grade. The former Bill was incredibly explosive on the ground, tying for the 10th-most runs of 10-plus yards among running backs (26).

The former Rams and Niners edge defender has experienced a career resurgence in Indianapolis, producing the highest- ingle-season PFF grade of his career. Ebukam amassed 10 PFF sacks on a 14.4% pass-rush win rate, both of which rank as career-best marks.

After nine seasons in Denver, McManus landed in Jacksonville with another productive year. He hit all 35 of his extra points this past season, just the fourth time in his career he’s gone without a miss. He also exceeded an 80% made field goal rate, his seventh season of doing so.

The fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s attacking defense is undeniable for Tranquill, as his skills as a blitzing linebacker shined. His 79.1 pass-rushing grade this past season was the best of his career, powered by a 17.9% pass-rush win rate that ranked 10th among linebackers.

A change of scenery from Pittsburgh to Vegas breathed new life into Spillane’s career, as he put together his highest-graded NFL season (77.0). Spillane was stout against the run, earning the Raiders' third-highest run-defense grade (88.5), highlighted by 32 run stops and nine tackles for loss or no gain.

After eight seasons in Minnesota, Kendricks didn’t skip a beat with the Chargers. He found new success as a pass rusher, producing the highest such grade of his career (82.5). The Chargers linebacker generated a 20.7% pass-rush win rate on his way to four PFF sacks.

Injuries in the Rams' backfield afforded Freeman an opportunity, one he ran with. He proved difficult to bring down, generating 0.23 missed tackles forced per attempt while accumulating 70.2% of his yardage after contact.

To finish the season as one of PFF’s highest-graded interior defenders is no small feat, and Hand closed out the year on a fantastic stretch as a run stuffer. From Week 17 through the postseason, no interior defender earned a higher run-defense grade than Hand (91.5), buoyed by a 36.1% positively graded play rate.

After showing off his blocking ability in Baltimore, Oliver cashed in with a $21 million contract in Minnesota. Oliver is particularly aggressive as a run blocker, producing an 18.1% impact block rate on his way to an impressive 75.7 run-blocking grade in 2023.

The former Cowboys workhorse back may not have filled up the box score, but his contributions in New England were undeniable. Elliott wasn’t easily brought to the ground, amassing 72% of his rushing yardage after contact — a top-20 rate among backs.

After nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr transitioned well into his new scheme with the Saints. The veteran passer produced his sixth season with a 70.0-plus passing grade, again showing off his ability to avoid mistakes. Carr charted a negatively graded throw on just 12.4% of his dropbacks, placing him in the 74th percentile among passers this season.

The former Colt produced his highest-graded season (79.6) as a pro with the Giants, largely due to his innate coverage ability. Okereke piled up 14 coverage stops to go with six forced incompletions and a pair of interceptions, contributing to his fantastic 82.3 grade, the second-highest mark among Giants defenders.

Despite being released midway through his first season in New York, Amos was a positive contributor when on the field, earning a 72.7 grade. In his sporadic role, Amos still managed seven combined run and pass stops, as well as a pair of forced incompletions.

Morrow set career marks in several defensive facets in his first season in Philly. The Eagles linebacker was particularly stout against the run, where he accumulated 12 tackles for loss or no gain and a forced fumble.

Although Golden played sparingly behind a pair of incredible edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, he was extremely productive when called upon. On 112 pass-rush snaps, Golden generated 16 pressures, 11 of which resulted in a quarterback knockdown — an incredibly efficient 68.8% rate.

Feliciano closed out the 2023 season as one of PFF’s highest-graded interior linemen. The versatile guard was instrumental in the Niners' late-season success, particularly in the run game. From Week 14 through the postseason, Feliciano generated a 20.4% impact block rate on runs.

After one season with the Rams, the 12-year veteran returned to the Seahawks and looked like he never left, earning Seattle’s second-highest defensive grade. Wagner also recorded the highest run-defense grade of his career, highlighted by 48 run stops and 19 tackles for loss or no gain.

The former first-overall pick had an incredible resurgence with the Bucs, improving his PFF grade by more than 26 points over his 2022 performance. Mayfield set a career high in passing yardage (4,895), to go with 30 big-time throws, just the second time he has reached that mark in his career.

Hopkins notched his eighth 1,000-yard receiving campaign in his first season with the Titans. The 11-year veteran is still a dangerous deep threat, clocking the second-most targets of 20-plus yards downfield (39) among wideouts, as well as the ninth-most yardage (428) on such plays.

Despite his season being cut short due to injury, Wylie made strides in 2023. The former Chief was especially good in the run game on gap concepts, where he totaled a 77.6 run-blocking grade and a 16.9% impact block rate.