NFL Head Coach Carousel: Best fits for every vacancy, top landing spots and more

• The Cowboys could bring in a familiar face: Eagles offensive coordinator departed Dallas after the 2022 season but could spark a turnaround if he were to join the team as head coach.

• The Saints have to maneuver a tough cap situation: New Orleans' new head coach will have a talented roster but a difficult situation to manage.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

With one head coach vacancy filled and six more to go, it’s a good time to take a step back and examine which openings could be the most attractive to a new candidate. Each team’s current situation is obviously different, and the pathway to on-field success is unique for every franchise.

We’ll start with the already-filled vacancy and then work through the rest of the openings.

*Hired Mike Vrabel as head coach

What went wrong in 2024:

The Patriots were expected to struggle this past season, given that they picked third overall in last year’s draft and severely lacked offensive weapons. They selected quarterback Drake Maye with that pick, and he played reasonably well in tough circumstances, but the Patriots ranked in the bottom three in PFF pass-blocking grade and PFF receiving grade. As a result, they scored the third-fewest points in the NFL.

What they have in place:

Aside from Maye being entrenched as its franchise quarterback, New England possesses a serviceable defense that includes talented players like Christian Gonzalez, Keion White and Christian Barmore. If they can improve the offense, then the defense should be able to shine more often, as there will be less pressure on them to be perfect at all times.

Top priority: Surround Drake Maye with everything he needs

Considering New England’s other issues, it’s actually borderline miraculous that Drake Maye finished the year with a 70.1 PFF overall grade. The Patriots hold the most salary cap space in the NFL and the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft. The task is simple: Surround a talented quarterback with the requisite supporting cast needed to succeed.