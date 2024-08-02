All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Hall of Fame Game Recap: Chicago Bears 21, Houston Texans 17

2XNPD9H Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) throws the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Aug. 21, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

By Mark Chichester
Houston Texans Chicago Bears

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was called off with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter due to inclement weather. But despite the early finish, it was still a thrilling reminder that football is nearly back.

Officially, the Bears came away with a 21-17 victory at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The comprehensive grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears quarterback Brett Rypien made the most of his playing time, no doubt intensifying the competition with Tyson Bagent for the Bears' backup quarterback job.

The former Boise State Bronco finished 11-of-15 for 166 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of his touchdowns came on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield, and by the time the game was called, he was averaging an impressive 11.1 yards per attempt.

Rypien was pressured on four of his 16 dropbacks, but he remained poised, going 3-of-4 for 65 yards and three first downs. Our first-run analysis charted that lone incompletion as a drop.

The Bears quarterback moved the chains on nine of his 11 completions and produced two big-time throws. Maybe more importantly, he didn't put the ball in harm's way and finished the contest with zero turnover-worthy plays.

BOX SCORE

Houston Texans Chicago Bears
Total points 17 21
Total offensive plays 49 35
Average EPA per play 0.116 0.402
Total net yards 234 276
Avg yards per play 4.8 7.9
Total first downs 15 13
Rushing first downs 4 3
Passing first downs 10 10
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 38% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0%
Possessions 8 6
Avg plays per drive 6.7 6.4
Avg yards per drive 26 39.4
Avg points per drive 1.9 3
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 7 4
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.