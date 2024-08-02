NFL Hall of Fame Game Recap: Chicago Bears 21, Houston Texans 17

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was called off with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter due to inclement weather. But despite the early finish, it was still a thrilling reminder that football is nearly back.

Officially, the Bears came away with a 21-17 victory at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The comprehensive grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears quarterback Brett Rypien made the most of his playing time, no doubt intensifying the competition with Tyson Bagent for the Bears' backup quarterback job.

The former Boise State Bronco finished 11-of-15 for 166 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of his touchdowns came on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield, and by the time the game was called, he was averaging an impressive 11.1 yards per attempt.

Rypien was pressured on four of his 16 dropbacks, but he remained poised, going 3-of-4 for 65 yards and three first downs. Our first-run analysis charted that lone incompletion as a drop.

The Bears quarterback moved the chains on nine of his 11 completions and produced two big-time throws. Maybe more importantly, he didn't put the ball in harm's way and finished the contest with zero turnover-worthy plays.

BOX SCORE

Houston Texans Chicago Bears Total points 17 21 Total offensive plays 49 35 Average EPA per play 0.116 0.402 Total net yards 234 276 Avg yards per play 4.8 7.9 Total first downs 15 13 Rushing first downs 4 3 Passing first downs 10 10 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 38% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0% Possessions 8 6 Avg plays per drive 6.7 6.4 Avg yards per drive 26 39.4 Avg points per drive 1.9 3 Red-zone possessions 3 2 Red-zone plays 7 4 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION