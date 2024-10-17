Introducing Gunner Win Rate: Measuring the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team

• Ben Skowronek leads the way: Skowronek has won 33.3% of his gunner snaps in 2024, the highest rate in the league through six weeks.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Gunner Win Rate,” a metric that evaluates the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team by measuring how often they earn a positive PFF grade.

What is Gunner Win Rate?

To understand Gunner Win Rate, we first need to define what a “gunner” is.

Gunners are the players on the punt team who line up split out wide, tasked with sprinting down the field to reach the returner. They are typically the first players to arrive during punt coverage and play a crucial role in a team's special teams strategy.

Gunner Win Rate measures how effectively these gunners perform their duties. It is defined as the percentage of gunner plays that receive a positive PFF grade, indicating a successful outcome. In other words, it tracks how often gunners “earn” a win based on their performance.

Gunner Win Rate (2024; Min. 10 opportunities)

Gunner Win Rate (2023; Min. 25 opportunities)