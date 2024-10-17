All
Introducing Gunner Win Rate: Measuring the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team

2Y9AWJ4 New England Patriots' Brenden Schooler blocks a punt by Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday. Oct. 6, 2024 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

By PFF.com

Ben Skowronek leads the way: Skowronek has won 33.3% of his gunner snaps in 2024, the highest rate in the league through six weeks. 

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Gunner Win Rate,” a metric that evaluates the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team by measuring how often they earn a positive PFF grade.

What is Gunner Win Rate?

To understand Gunner Win Rate, we first need to define what a “gunner” is.

Gunners are the players on the punt team who line up split out wide, tasked with sprinting down the field to reach the returner. They are typically the first players to arrive during punt coverage and play a crucial role in a team's special teams strategy.

Gunner Win Rate measures how effectively these gunners perform their duties. It is defined as the percentage of gunner plays that receive a positive PFF grade, indicating a successful outcome. In other words, it tracks how often gunners “earn” a win based on their performance.

Gunner Win Rate (2024; Min. 10 opportunities)

Name Team Snaps Wins Win %
Ben Skowronek Steelers 12 4 33.33%
Jordan Whittington Rams 10 3 30.00%
Brenden Schooler Patriots 32 7 21.88%
David Moore Panthers 19 4 21.05%
Tycen Anderson Bengals 20 4 20.00%
Akayleb Evans Vikings 15 3 20.00%
Siran Neal Dolphins 22 4 18.18%
Irvin Charles Jets 28 5 17.86%
Mike Ford Browns 34 6 17.65%
Tristin McCollum Eagles 12 2 16.67%
Max Melton Cardinals 18 3 16.67%
Joshua Williams Chiefs 12 2 16.67%
Brandin Echols Jets 19 3 15.79%
Nick McCloud Giants 13 2 15.38%
Rico Payton Saints 13 2 15.38%
Tavierre Thomas Buccaneers 20 3 15.00%
Tremon Smith Broncos 35 5 14.29%
Daniel Thomas Jaguars 14 2 14.29%
Kelee Ringo Eagles 14 2 14.29%
Elijah Campbell Dolphins 22 3 13.64%
Ashton Dulin Colts 23 3 13.04%
C.J. Goodwin Cowboys 17 3 11.76%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 18 2 11.11%
Josh Blackwell Bears 27 3 11.11%
J.T. Gray Saints 19 2 10.53%
Jay Ward Vikings 19 2 10.53%
Tre Avery Titans 10 1 10.00%
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Giants 20 2 10.00%
D'Angelo Ross Texans 21 2 9.52%
Lonnie Johnson Jr. Panthers 22 2 9.09%
Charles Woods Rams 11 1 9.09%
Kris Boyd Texans 23 2 8.70%
Keidron Smith Broncos 24 2 8.33%
AJ Finley Chargers 24 2 8.33%
Jaylon Jones Bears 25 2 8.00%
Chris Lammons Colts 13 1 7.69%
Bo Melton Packers 13 1 7.69%
KhaDarel Hodge Falcons 14 1 7.14%
Khalil Dorsey Lions 14 1 7.14%
Micah Abernathy Falcons 14 1 7.14%
Jalen Brooks Cowboys 14 1 7.14%
Daijahn Anthony Bengals 14 1 7.14%
Corey Ballentine Packers 15 1 6.67%
DJ Turner Raiders 16 1 6.25%
Deane Leonard Chargers 17 1 5.88%
Darrell Baker Jr. Titans 18 1 5.56%
Joey Blount Cardinals 19 1 5.26%
Mack Hollins Bills 20 1 5.00%
Ja'Marcus Ingram Bills 20 1 5.00%
Tony Brown Browns 22 1 4.55%
Dareke Young Seahawks 22 1 4.55%
Marcellas Dial Patriots 32 1 3.13%
Ameer Abdullah Raiders 22 0 0.00%
Kindle Vildor Lions 12 0 0.00%
Ka'dar Hollman Texans 15 0 0.00%
Coby Bryant Seahawks 17 0 0.00%
James Pierre Steelers 14 0 0.00%
Tylan Wallace Ravens 15 0 0.00%
Tim Jones Jaguars 22 0 0.00%
Josh Hayes Buccaneers 14 0 0.00%

Gunner Win Rate (2023; Min. 25 opportunities)

Name Team Snaps Wins Win %
DJ Turner Raiders 47 13 25.53%
Josh Jobe Eagles 43 10 20.93%
NaJee Thompson Vikings 53 10 18.87%
Isaac Yiadom Saints 32 6 18.75%
Deane Leonard Chargers 43 8 18.60%
Irvin Charles Jets 65 13 18.46%
Joshua Williams Chiefs 45 8 17.78%
Jerrick Reed II Seahawks 29 5 17.24%
Tycen Anderson Bengals 35 6 17.14%
Brenden Schooler Patriots 98 17 16.33%
Ronnie Bell 49ers 25 4 16.00%
D'Angelo Ross Texans 53 8 15.09%
J.T. Gray Saints 55 8 14.55%
Tre Tomlinson Rams 55 8 14.55%
Jaylon Jones Bears 62 9 14.52%
Mike Ford Browns 70 10 14.29%
Joey Blount Cardinals 42 8 14.29%
Matthew Jackson Titans 35 5 14.29%
Sam Franklin Jr. Panthers 64 9 14.06%
Dyami Brown Commanders 36 6 13.89%
Justin Bethel Dolphins 53 7 13.21%
Mack Hollins Falcons 38 5 13.16%
Sydney Brown Eagles 38 5 13.16%
Riley Moss Broncos 67 8 11.94%
Lonnie Johnson Jr. Saints 44 5 11.36%
Ka'dar Hollman Texans 63 7 11.11%
Elijah Campbell Dolphins 45 5 11.11%
Jaylen Watson Chiefs 27 3 11.11%
Anthony Kendall Titans 74 8 10.81%
D'Shawn Jamison Panthers 38 4 10.53%
Ja'Sir Taylor Chargers 48 5 10.42%
Matthew Slater Patriots 90 9 10.00%
Josh Hayes Buccaneers 71 7 9.86%
Colton Dowell Titans 31 3 9.68%
Pierre Strong Jr. Browns 53 5 9.43%
Tony Brown Colts 43 4 9.30%
Josh Blackwell Bears 45 4 8.89%
Quan Martin Commanders 45 4 8.89%
Antonio Johnson Jaguars 45 4 8.89%
Duke Shelley Rams 36 3 8.33%
Amare Barno Panthers 36 3 8.33%
Darnay Holmes Giants 87 8 8.05%
Dareke Young Seahawks 25 3 8.00%
Daniel Thomas Jaguars 55 4 7.27%
Andrei Iosivas Bengals 57 4 7.02%
Khalil Dorsey Lions 44 3 6.82%
Justin Hardee Jets 60 4 6.67%
Tremon Smith Broncos 81 5 6.17%
Cam Lewis Bills 49 3 6.12%
James Pierre Steelers 84 5 5.95%
Kevon Seymour Ravens 34 2 5.88%
Siran Neal Bills 52 3 5.77%
Jay Ward Vikings 35 2 5.71%
Miles Boykin Steelers 90 5 5.56%
Ameer Abdullah Raiders 72 5 5.56%
KhaDarel Hodge Falcons 59 3 5.08%
Nick McCloud Giants 80 4 5.00%
AJ Finley Chargers 40 2 5.00%
Christian Holmes Commanders 47 2 4.26%
Artie Burns Seahawks 27 1 3.70%
Chase Lucas Lions 35 1 2.86%
Cameron Mitchell Browns 36 1 2.78%
Tre Flowers Falcons 38 1 2.63%
Brandin Echols Jets 38 1 2.63%

