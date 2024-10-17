Introducing Gunner Win Rate: Measuring the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team

• Ben Skowronek leads the way: Skowronek has won 33.3% of his gunner snaps in 2024, the highest rate in the league through six weeks.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.
This week, we are introducing “Gunner Win Rate,” a metric that evaluates the effectiveness of gunners on the punt team by measuring how often they earn a positive PFF grade.
What is Gunner Win Rate?
To understand Gunner Win Rate, we first need to define what a “gunner” is.
Gunners are the players on the punt team who line up split out wide, tasked with sprinting down the field to reach the returner. They are typically the first players to arrive during punt coverage and play a crucial role in a team's special teams strategy.
Gunner Win Rate measures how effectively these gunners perform their duties. It is defined as the percentage of gunner plays that receive a positive PFF grade, indicating a successful outcome. In other words, it tracks how often gunners “earn” a win based on their performance.
Gunner Win Rate (2024; Min. 10 opportunities)
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Wins
|Win %
|Ben Skowronek
|Steelers
|12
|4
|33.33%
|Jordan Whittington
|Rams
|10
|3
|30.00%
|Brenden Schooler
|Patriots
|32
|7
|21.88%
|David Moore
|Panthers
|19
|4
|21.05%
|Tycen Anderson
|Bengals
|20
|4
|20.00%
|Akayleb Evans
|Vikings
|15
|3
|20.00%
|Siran Neal
|Dolphins
|22
|4
|18.18%
|Irvin Charles
|Jets
|28
|5
|17.86%
|Mike Ford
|Browns
|34
|6
|17.65%
|Tristin McCollum
|Eagles
|12
|2
|16.67%
|Max Melton
|Cardinals
|18
|3
|16.67%
|Joshua Williams
|Chiefs
|12
|2
|16.67%
|Brandin Echols
|Jets
|19
|3
|15.79%
|Nick McCloud
|Giants
|13
|2
|15.38%
|Rico Payton
|Saints
|13
|2
|15.38%
|Tavierre Thomas
|Buccaneers
|20
|3
|15.00%
|Tremon Smith
|Broncos
|35
|5
|14.29%
|Daniel Thomas
|Jaguars
|14
|2
|14.29%
|Kelee Ringo
|Eagles
|14
|2
|14.29%
|Elijah Campbell
|Dolphins
|22
|3
|13.64%
|Ashton Dulin
|Colts
|23
|3
|13.04%
|C.J. Goodwin
|Cowboys
|17
|3
|11.76%
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|18
|2
|11.11%
|Josh Blackwell
|Bears
|27
|3
|11.11%
|J.T. Gray
|Saints
|19
|2
|10.53%
|Jay Ward
|Vikings
|19
|2
|10.53%
|Tre Avery
|Titans
|10
|1
|10.00%
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|Giants
|20
|2
|10.00%
|D'Angelo Ross
|Texans
|21
|2
|9.52%
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Panthers
|22
|2
|9.09%
|Charles Woods
|Rams
|11
|1
|9.09%
|Kris Boyd
|Texans
|23
|2
|8.70%
|Keidron Smith
|Broncos
|24
|2
|8.33%
|AJ Finley
|Chargers
|24
|2
|8.33%
|Jaylon Jones
|Bears
|25
|2
|8.00%
|Chris Lammons
|Colts
|13
|1
|7.69%
|Bo Melton
|Packers
|13
|1
|7.69%
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Falcons
|14
|1
|7.14%
|Khalil Dorsey
|Lions
|14
|1
|7.14%
|Micah Abernathy
|Falcons
|14
|1
|7.14%
|Jalen Brooks
|Cowboys
|14
|1
|7.14%
|Daijahn Anthony
|Bengals
|14
|1
|7.14%
|Corey Ballentine
|Packers
|15
|1
|6.67%
|DJ Turner
|Raiders
|16
|1
|6.25%
|Deane Leonard
|Chargers
|17
|1
|5.88%
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|Titans
|18
|1
|5.56%
|Joey Blount
|Cardinals
|19
|1
|5.26%
|Mack Hollins
|Bills
|20
|1
|5.00%
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|Bills
|20
|1
|5.00%
|Tony Brown
|Browns
|22
|1
|4.55%
|Dareke Young
|Seahawks
|22
|1
|4.55%
|Marcellas Dial
|Patriots
|32
|1
|3.13%
|Ameer Abdullah
|Raiders
|22
|0
|0.00%
|Kindle Vildor
|Lions
|12
|0
|0.00%
|Ka'dar Hollman
|Texans
|15
|0
|0.00%
|Coby Bryant
|Seahawks
|17
|0
|0.00%
|James Pierre
|Steelers
|14
|0
|0.00%
|Tylan Wallace
|Ravens
|15
|0
|0.00%
|Tim Jones
|Jaguars
|22
|0
|0.00%
|Josh Hayes
|Buccaneers
|14
|0
|0.00%
Gunner Win Rate (2023; Min. 25 opportunities)
|Name
|Team
|Snaps
|Wins
|Win %
|DJ Turner
|Raiders
|47
|13
|25.53%
|Josh Jobe
|Eagles
|43
|10
|20.93%
|NaJee Thompson
|Vikings
|53
|10
|18.87%
|Isaac Yiadom
|Saints
|32
|6
|18.75%
|Deane Leonard
|Chargers
|43
|8
|18.60%
|Irvin Charles
|Jets
|65
|13
|18.46%
|Joshua Williams
|Chiefs
|45
|8
|17.78%
|Jerrick Reed II
|Seahawks
|29
|5
|17.24%
|Tycen Anderson
|Bengals
|35
|6
|17.14%
|Brenden Schooler
|Patriots
|98
|17
|16.33%
|Ronnie Bell
|49ers
|25
|4
|16.00%
|D'Angelo Ross
|Texans
|53
|8
|15.09%
|J.T. Gray
|Saints
|55
|8
|14.55%
|Tre Tomlinson
|Rams
|55
|8
|14.55%
|Jaylon Jones
|Bears
|62
|9
|14.52%
|Mike Ford
|Browns
|70
|10
|14.29%
|Joey Blount
|Cardinals
|42
|8
|14.29%
|Matthew Jackson
|Titans
|35
|5
|14.29%
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|Panthers
|64
|9
|14.06%
|Dyami Brown
|Commanders
|36
|6
|13.89%
|Justin Bethel
|Dolphins
|53
|7
|13.21%
|Mack Hollins
|Falcons
|38
|5
|13.16%
|Sydney Brown
|Eagles
|38
|5
|13.16%
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|67
|8
|11.94%
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Saints
|44
|5
|11.36%
|Ka'dar Hollman
|Texans
|63
|7
|11.11%
|Elijah Campbell
|Dolphins
|45
|5
|11.11%
|Jaylen Watson
|Chiefs
|27
|3
|11.11%
|Anthony Kendall
|Titans
|74
|8
|10.81%
|D'Shawn Jamison
|Panthers
|38
|4
|10.53%
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|Chargers
|48
|5
|10.42%
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
|90
|9
|10.00%
|Josh Hayes
|Buccaneers
|71
|7
|9.86%
|Colton Dowell
|Titans
|31
|3
|9.68%
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|Browns
|53
|5
|9.43%
|Tony Brown
|Colts
|43
|4
|9.30%
|Josh Blackwell
|Bears
|45
|4
|8.89%
|Quan Martin
|Commanders
|45
|4
|8.89%
|Antonio Johnson
|Jaguars
|45
|4
|8.89%
|Duke Shelley
|Rams
|36
|3
|8.33%
|Amare Barno
|Panthers
|36
|3
|8.33%
|Darnay Holmes
|Giants
|87
|8
|8.05%
|Dareke Young
|Seahawks
|25
|3
|8.00%
|Daniel Thomas
|Jaguars
|55
|4
|7.27%
|Andrei Iosivas
|Bengals
|57
|4
|7.02%
|Khalil Dorsey
|Lions
|44
|3
|6.82%
|Justin Hardee
|Jets
|60
|4
|6.67%
|Tremon Smith
|Broncos
|81
|5
|6.17%
|Cam Lewis
|Bills
|49
|3
|6.12%
|James Pierre
|Steelers
|84
|5
|5.95%
|Kevon Seymour
|Ravens
|34
|2
|5.88%
|Siran Neal
|Bills
|52
|3
|5.77%
|Jay Ward
|Vikings
|35
|2
|5.71%
|Miles Boykin
|Steelers
|90
|5
|5.56%
|Ameer Abdullah
|Raiders
|72
|5
|5.56%
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Falcons
|59
|3
|5.08%
|Nick McCloud
|Giants
|80
|4
|5.00%
|AJ Finley
|Chargers
|40
|2
|5.00%
|Christian Holmes
|Commanders
|47
|2
|4.26%
|Artie Burns
|Seahawks
|27
|1
|3.70%
|Chase Lucas
|Lions
|35
|1
|2.86%
|Cameron Mitchell
|Browns
|36
|1
|2.78%
|Tre Flowers
|Falcons
|38
|1
|2.63%
|Brandin Echols
|Jets
|38
|1
|2.63%