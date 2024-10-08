All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season

2Y92EKG Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Jared Verse's DPOY campaign rolls on: The Rams' first-round pick posted a season-high 76.7 PFF overall grade against Green Bay and has logged multiple pressures in every game this season.

• Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged as one of the league's top WR threats: Over the past two weeks, Thomas has earned an outstanding 88.3 PFF receiving grade. He is already Jacksonville’s most explosive offensive weapon.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Week 5 featured all three starting first-round quarterbacks producing 65.0-plus PFF overall grades and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continuing a hot start to his NFL career.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 56.2 (Rank: 2/3)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 5 Snaps: 71
Week 5 Grade: 72.0

Williams played comfortably this week behind an offensive line that let up only six pressures to Carolina. He responded with a season-high 72.0 PFF overall grade. Williams was at his best in play-action scenarios, as he completed six of his seven passes for 100 yards and earned an 85.6 PFF passing grade.

Williams played his best game against an admittedly shoddy Carolina defense. He’ll have another opportunity to shine next week when facing a Jacksonville defense that has had similar struggles.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.