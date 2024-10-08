Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season

• Jared Verse's DPOY campaign rolls on: The Rams' first-round pick posted a season-high 76.7 PFF overall grade against Green Bay and has logged multiple pressures in every game this season.

• Brian Thomas Jr. has emerged as one of the league's top WR threats: Over the past two weeks, Thomas has earned an outstanding 88.3 PFF receiving grade. He is already Jacksonville’s most explosive offensive weapon.

Week 5 featured all three starting first-round quarterbacks producing 65.0-plus PFF overall grades and Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continuing a hot start to his NFL career.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 56.2 (Rank: 2/3)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 5 Snaps: 71

Week 5 Grade: 72.0

Williams played comfortably this week behind an offensive line that let up only six pressures to Carolina. He responded with a season-high 72.0 PFF overall grade. Williams was at his best in play-action scenarios, as he completed six of his seven passes for 100 yards and earned an 85.6 PFF passing grade.

Williams played his best game against an admittedly shoddy Carolina defense. He’ll have another opportunity to shine next week when facing a Jacksonville defense that has had similar struggles.