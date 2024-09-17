Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season

• Marvin Harrison Jr. rebounds with a huge game: The rookie put a lackluster Week 1 behind him with a two-touchdown performance in Week 2.

• Malik Nabers is the focal point of the Giants' offense: Nabers saw 17 targets in Week 2, hauling in 10 of them for 127 receiving yards and a touchdown.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers looked like stars in the making, and Joe Alt was the highest-graded tackle of the week — rookie or not. The 2024 NFL Draft first-round class showed out in Week 2.

We’ll track all 32 first-round picks’ progress this season, including their PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 44.3 (Rank: 2/3)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 2 Snaps: 70

Week 2 Grade: 45.1

Williams struggled with pressure this week as Houston sent an uncharacteristically high number of blitzes at him. He completed just four of his 11 passes against the blitz, totaling 14 passing yards and two of his three turnover-worthy plays in the process. Williams got off to a good start, but he and his supporting cast couldn’t solve the Texans’ defense. Williams at least used his athleticism on three scrambles to pick up 35 rushing yards, though the passing production will need to be better for the Bears to win more games.