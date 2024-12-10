Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season

• Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers lead the pack: The first-round wideouts each earned 70.0-plus PFF overall grades and led their teams in receiving production.

• Other wide receivers put forth letdown showings: Xavier Legette dropped a potentially game-winning touchdown, and Ricky Pearsall caught one pass despite playing 30 snaps.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze hauled in the second and third touchdowns of his career, while New York Giants wide receiver led his team with 79 yards and a 73.1 PFF receiving grade.

Here's how those two and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Overall Rookie Grade: 66.1 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 14 Snaps: 49

Week 14 Grade: 52.5

Williams’ day in San Francisco got off to a nightmarish start, as he led the team to just 4 total yards in the first half en route to a blowout loss. He threw two touchdown passes in the second half but committed two turnover-worthy plays that dragged his PFF passing grade down to 46.1. Williams appeared to be a bit indecisive, as his average time to throw was above 3 seconds for a second consecutive week.