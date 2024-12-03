All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season

2YPHCJB Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates a first down as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) look on during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 19-17. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Jared Verse closes out Rams' win: He secured six more pressures against the Saints, including a hit on quarterback Derek Carr that sealed the victory for Los Angeles late in the fourth quarter.

• Brock Bowers is a security blanket for Raiders' QBs: Bowers hauled in 10 catches for 140 yards in Week 13 and saw his position-leading target total rise to 108.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Los Angeles Rams edge defender Jared Verse cemented themselves among the elite at their positions with standout Week 13 showings.

Here's how those two and the rest of the 2024 rookie first-rounders panned out this past week, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 67.3 (Rank: 4/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 13 Snaps: 67
Week 13 Grade: 62.4

Williams’ mediocre Week 13 grade represents a tale of two halves in his Thanksgiving debut against Detroit. He completed just six passes in the first half while earning a paltry 31.7 PFF passing grade. For the second week in a row, though, he nearly led a miraculous comeback, earning a solid 75.1 PFF passing grade for his efforts in the second half. Williams continues to show he has the talent to be Chicago’s franchise quarterback, but the Bears can’t continue into next season with the same level of coaching disarray.

