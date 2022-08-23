Grades and snap counts for all 32 first-round picks after preseason Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season

• New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in two catches, including a touchdown, en route to grading out as one of the top rookie first-rounders in preseason Week 2.

• Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to get the ball out of his hand quickly

• Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill gave up two catches for just 11 yards on 43 snaps, highlighted by a diving interception.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 61.9

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 26

Jacksonville is embracing the opportunity for playing time for the No. 1 overall pick, who has now featured in three preseason games. He saw 26 snaps against the Steelers this week, a new high. On 16 rushes, Walker failed to generate any pressure. And though he had a defensive stop, he also missed a tackle, which dragged his grade down to average levels.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: N/A

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 0

Hutchinson didn’t play in Detroit’s Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Lions elected to give most starters the day off. Hutchinson has played just 11 snaps of the preseason so far compared to over 50 for Travon Walker.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 64.8

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 14

Stingley made his preseason debut this week for the Texans against the Rams' backups. He saw the ball come his way twice, breaking up one of the targets and giving up a 22-yard catch on the other.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 66.5

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 17

Thibodeaux played 17 snaps, but his game will be remembered for the hit that injured him and ended his outing. Thankfully, it does not seem to have resulted in serious injury. Thibodeaux was the victim of a cut block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss that he didn’t defend well and ended up low with a gruesome-looking connection to his knee. The block was clumsy technique from both sides with an unfortunate result, but a routine and legal block nonetheless.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 55.8

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 19

Ekwonu looks great as a run blocker but seems to have some more significant issues in pass blocking so far in preseason. He allowed two pressures from 10 pass-blocking snaps against the Patriots, earning him a 20.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. He has now allowed three pressures from 22 pass-blocking snaps this preseason.

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 62.1

Preseason Week 2 SNAPS: 34

Neal played 34 snaps against the Bengals this week and allowed one pressure while working against Cincinnati’s backups. He spent the majority of his snaps (25) pass blocking and is clearly working through some technique adjustments to his pass set, but his physical tools are obvious.

