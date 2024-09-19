All
Introducing Double-Team Rate: Measuring how often interior defenders face double teams

Folorunso Fatukasi leads the way: Fatukasi has faced two or more blockers on 25 of his 30 run-defense snaps.

Javon Hargrave ranks second: The Niners star has faced a double-team rate of 70.8%, taking on multiple blockers in 17 of 24 snaps.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric called “double-team rate,” which measures how often interior defenders face double teams.

What is double-team rate? 

Interior defenders aren’t just responsible for reaching the ball carrier — they also need to absorb blocks to keep their second-level teammates clean. Our double-team rate measures how often a player is double-teamed by calculating the percentage of snaps they face a double team compared to their total snaps.

Double-team rate through two weeks of the 2024 NFL season (min. 20 run-defense snaps)

