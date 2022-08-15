Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to make some bold predictions. Click below for three per team from PFF's Sam Monson.

Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum will be the best-graded rookie offensive lineman

The Bengals will miss the playoffs

Browns' Myles Garrett will win Defensive Player of the Year

George Pickens will lead the Steelers in receiving

Texans' Nico Collins will flirt with 1,000 receiving yards

The Colts win the AFC South

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence improves his PFF grade by 20-plus points

The Titans miss the playoffs

James Cook becomes the Bills' lead back quickly

The Dolphins' offensive line ranks top half of the NFL

Patriots' Mac Jones doesn’t improve in Year 2

The Jets will have a top-five offensive line

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes finishes outside of the top 10 in PFF grade

Broncos' K.J. Hamler becomes an elite deep threat

The Raiders finish with a bottom-five offensive line

Rashawn Slater will be the best-graded tackle in the NFL

Vikings' Justin Jefferson will lead the league in targets and yards

Romeo Doubs becomes Green Bay's No. 1 receiver by November

The Lions make the playoffs

Justin Fields drags the Bears to a respectable record

Desmond Ridder is the Falcons' starting QB by midseason

Panthers' Robbie Anderson doubles his production from last season

The Saints' offensive line will rank in the bottom third of the league

45-year-old Tom Brady leads the league in yards and PFF grade again

Cowboys' Dak Prescott posts his worst PFF grade since 2018

Giants' Kadarius Toney finishes with 1,000-plus yards

The Eagles win the NFC East

Washington sneaks into the playoffs

Cardinals' Rondale Moore gets 100 targets

Rams' Bobby Wagner bounces back to an All-Pro level

The 49ers lead the league in rushing

Bo Melton emerges as the clear No. 3 target in the Seahawks' offense

