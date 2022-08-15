Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to make some bold predictions. Click below for three per team from PFF's Sam Monson.
AFC North
- Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum will be the best-graded rookie offensive lineman
- The Bengals will miss the playoffs
- Browns' Myles Garrett will win Defensive Player of the Year
- George Pickens will lead the Steelers in receiving
AFC South
- Texans' Nico Collins will flirt with 1,000 receiving yards
- The Colts win the AFC South
- Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence improves his PFF grade by 20-plus points
- The Titans miss the playoffs
AFC East
- James Cook becomes the Bills' lead back quickly
- The Dolphins' offensive line ranks top half of the NFL
- Patriots' Mac Jones doesn’t improve in Year 2
- The Jets will have a top-five offensive line
AFC West
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes finishes outside of the top 10 in PFF grade
- Broncos' K.J. Hamler becomes an elite deep threat
- The Raiders finish with a bottom-five offensive line
- Rashawn Slater will be the best-graded tackle in the NFL
NFC North
- Vikings' Justin Jefferson will lead the league in targets and yards
- Romeo Doubs becomes Green Bay's No. 1 receiver by November
- The Lions make the playoffs
- Justin Fields drags the Bears to a respectable record
NFC South
- Desmond Ridder is the Falcons' starting QB by midseason
- Panthers' Robbie Anderson doubles his production from last season
- The Saints' offensive line will rank in the bottom third of the league
- 45-year-old Tom Brady leads the league in yards and PFF grade again
NFC East
- Cowboys' Dak Prescott posts his worst PFF grade since 2018
- Giants' Kadarius Toney finishes with 1,000-plus yards
- The Eagles win the NFC East
- Washington sneaks into the playoffs
NFC West
- Cardinals' Rondale Moore gets 100 targets
- Rams' Bobby Wagner bounces back to an All-Pro level
- The 49ers lead the league in rushing
- Bo Melton emerges as the clear No. 3 target in the Seahawks' offense
