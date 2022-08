August 8 Training Camp Notes: Dolphins trade rumors, Von Miller trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bills and more

Beckham and Miller have been longtime friends and were teammates on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.

Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl and the expectation is he’ll be cleared by late October or early November.

He had a resurgent second half with the Rams, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns before adding 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.