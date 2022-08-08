August 8 Training Camp Notes: Dolphins trade rumors, Von Miller trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bills and more

Baltimore Ravens activate RB J.K. Dobbins off PUP
- Dobbins missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the Ravens' final preseason game in late August.
- Passing a physical and coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list is a big step forward, but it does not necessarily guarantee a full workload right away. The Ravens are expected to take a slow approach and, hopefully, have the former second-round pick ready for Week 1.
- As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins finished with the 13th-best rushing grade (81.6) among running backs while totaling 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries.
- Baltimore added a few running backs this offseason, signing Mike Davis and Corey Clement in addition to drafting Missouri’s Tyler Badie in the sixth round. The Ravens still have Gus Edwards on the PUP list with a knee injury.
Baltimore Ravens sign kicker Justin Tucker to four-year extension
- It’s a four-year, $24 million extension that includes $17.5 million guaranteed. The $6 million in average annual value makes Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
- The 32-year-old Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 91.1 field-goal percentage.
- Last season, he set the NFL record for the longest field goal ever with a 66-yard game-winner against the Detroit Lions.
- Overall, in 2021, he went 35-for-37 on field goals and 32-for-32 on extra points. The Ravens now have him under contract through the 2027 season.
Von Miller trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo Bills
- Beckham and Miller have been longtime friends and were teammates on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season.
- The two had a back-and-forth on Instagram, and Miller later shared a photoshop of OBJ in a Bills uniform. Miller’s caption: “Let’s chase this ring… AGAIN.”
- Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl and the expectation is he’ll be cleared by late October or early November.
- He had a resurgent second half with the Rams, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns before adding 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.
- The Rams also want him back, but nothing appears imminent at the moment. There is a scenario where Beckham could let the season start and see how things play out around the league before letting all the options come to him.
Miami Dolphins have had trade talks involving Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr.
- Miami rebuilt its receiving group this offseason and is loaded at the position with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu and rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma.
- Williams flashed as a rookie in 2019, recording 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. He earned a 69.4 receiving grade that season, but injuries have limited his production over the last two seasons.
- Bowden, who was traded to Miami months after the Las Vegas Raiders made him a third-round pick in 2020, missed all of last year due to a hamstring injury. In his rookie year, he posted 28 catches for 211 yards and earned a 68.8 overall grade.
- Considering both are likely on the roster bubble, the price to acquire either player should not be that high.
Las Vegas Raiders have no desire to trade Josh Jacobs
- The Raiders raised some eyebrows when they played Jacobs in the Hall of Fame Game, where he carried the ball five times for 30 yards and added two catches for 14 yards.
- “JJ’s a guy we know what he’s done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ. He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade him) at all,” head coach Josh McDaniels said.
- Jacobs has a salary of $2.122 million this season. The Raiders declined his $8 million fifth-year option, meaning he’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs release CB DeAndre Baker
- Baker, who was a New York Giants first-round pick in 2019, was released after just one season after being charged with four counts of armed robbery. The charges against him were later dropped and the Chiefs picked him up.
- He appeared in eight games last season and was on the field for 211 defensive snaps, earning a 60.0 overall grade.
- The Chiefs made several cornerback additions this offseason, drafting Trent McDuffie in Round 1, Josh Williams in Round 4 and Jaylen Watson in Round 7, while also trading for Houston Texans corner Lonnie Johnson Jr..