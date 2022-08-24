August 24 Training Camp Notes: Giants activate Sterling Shepard off PUP, Miami Dolphins open to trading Mike Gesicki and more

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE
Miami Dolphins have spoken to teams about TE Mike Gesicki
- The Dolphins franchise-tagged Gesicki this offseason, and he’s set to play under a one-year, fully guaranteed $10.9 million deal. However, the Dolphins have brought him up in trade talks, per PFF’s Doug Kyed.
- New head coach Mike McDaniel likes his tight ends to be involved in the blocking game, and that’s simply not Gesicki’s forte. He pass-blocked on just 11 snaps last season, including just once while lined up as a traditional inline tight end.
- As noted by Kyed, Gesicki played the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders despite other offensive starters being out of the game by then.
- The contract and cap hit could complicate things, but this will be a situation to monitor as teams navigate through final roster decisions next week.
New York Giants activate WR Sterling Shepard off PUP
- Shepard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 15 of the 2021 season.
- Activating him off PUP indicates that he’s on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.
- Shepard is entering his seventh season with the Giants and is the longest-tenured player on the team. He recorded 36 catches for 366 yards with one touchdown in seven games last season, earning a career-low 64.6 PFF grade.
- The Giants brought Shepard back this offseason after he agreed to take a pay cut. In return, the team voided the final year of his previous four-year extension, meaning he’ll be a free agent after this season.
Miami Dolphins workout veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers
- The Lions released Flowers earlier this offseason after three seasons with the team.
- He enjoyed a good first season in Detroit but struggled with injuries and performance from there. He played 611 snaps over the past two seasons and was especially ineffective in 2021, earning a career-low 63.2 grade.
- If the Dolphins did add Flowers, he would likely be used in a rotational role as the team already has Emmanuel Ogbah, Melvin Ingram III, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel.
LB Shaquem Griffin announces retirement
- Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age four because of Amniotic Band Syndrome, proved doubters wrong his entire life, playing the game he loved and getting drafted to the NFL.
- He was the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when the Seahawks picked him in the fifth round in 2018.
- He spent three years with Seattle, logging 27 tackles and three sacks. He signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins last year but was released before final cuts.
- Griffin wrote in The Players' Tribune that he has met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and received an invitation to join the NFL Legends Community, where he’ll be able to help others. “I know the positive effect I'm having on others,” he wrote. “I'm speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams. People at companies want to hear what I have to say when actually I'm the one that can learn so much from them. It's crazy.”
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez tears Achilles
- The injury happened near the end of Tuesday’s practice and an MRI confirmed the season-ending injury.
- Sanchez has been the Colts’ punter since 2017, when Pat McAfee abruptly retired.
- The team signed former Bills and Dolphins punter Matt Haack to replace him.