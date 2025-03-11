The 5 best moves from Day 1 of 2025 NFL free agency

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The NFL’s legal tampering period—a window allowing teams to negotiate with free agents ahead of the new league year—kicked off with a flurry of activity. Franchises moved quickly in the opening hours, locking in both cornerstone players and key depth additions for the upcoming season. While some teams appeared to fare better than others at first glance, plenty remains to be determined as the offseason unfolds.

Washington Commanders Make High-Profile Trades for WR Deebo Samuel and T Laremy Tunsil

Washington wasted no time addressing its needs, acquiring former 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick. But Commanders general manager Adam Peters wasn’t done yet, pulling off another blockbuster move in the opening hours of the NFL’s legal tampering period by trading for Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Adding a versatile, after-the-catch playmaker like Samuel gives rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels a dynamic target in Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Samuel ranked third among wide receivers in yards after the catch per reception (8.2) last season, largely due to his ability to exploit defenses in the screen game. Kingsbury, known for his aggressive use of receiver screens, called more of them than any other coach in the NFL last season.

In a stunning move, Washington also landed one of the league’s most consistent pass blockers in Tunsil. Since 2019, he has ranked in the 96th percentile or higher in pass-blocking grade on True Pass sets, dropbacks without play action, and 5-to-7-step drops. In 2024, Tunsil earned the fourth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade (88.6) among tackles, allowing just a 3.0% pressure rate and surrendering only two sacks across 627 pass sets.

CB D.J. Reed Signs with the Detroit Lions

Contract: Three years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

Reed entered free agency as PFF’s top available cornerback after ranking in the top 10 in PFF’s advanced coverage grade and posting a 51.28% lockdown rate.

With Carlton Davis III heading to New England on a significant deal, the Lions managed to upgrade at cornerback while lowering their overall contract costs. Reed’s three-year, $48 million deal—while lucrative—comes in well below Davis’ $60 million contract over the same span.

Last season under Aaron Glenn, Detroit deployed Cover 1 at the highest rate in the NFL (34%). While Glenn has since taken over as the Jets’ head coach, the expectation is that new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will maintain a similar philosophy.

Reed excelled in Cover 1 early last season with the Jets — before Robert Saleh’s firing — earning an 84.5 PFF coverage grade through Week 5 as New York leaned more heavily on the scheme.

EDGE DEFENDER Josh Sweat Signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Contract: Four years, $76.4 million ($41 million guaranteed)

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon thrived with a dominant pass rush during his time in Philadelphia but has struggled to replicate that success in Arizona. The Cardinals finished the 2024 season ranked 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade (58.5) and posted just a 35.5% pass-rush win rate.

Sweat now reunites with Gannon, who served as his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia from 2021-2022—two of the best seasons of Sweat’s career. During that span, he totaled 96 pressures and 24 sacks while earning an impressive 82.3 PFF pass-rush grade across more than 830 pass-rush snaps.

Adding Sweat to a unit that includes Baron Browning — who the Cardinals re-signed during the legal tampering period — and 2023 second-round pick BJ Ojulari, who missed 2024 due to injury, is a significant step toward improving Arizona’s pass-rushing production.

Chicago Bears Sign C Drew Dalman, Trade for G Joe Thuney

Contract: Three years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed)

Chicago’s offensive line struggled with injuries and inconsistency in 2024, allowing 180 total pressures, a league-high 37 sacks and finishing 21st in pass-blocking efficiency (84.1). The issues were particularly glaring on the interior, prompting general manager Ryan Poles to invest heavily in upgrades this offseason.

In the weeks leading up to the legal tampering period, the Bears bolstered their offensive line by acquiring Rams guard Jonah Jackson for a sixth-round pick and Chiefs All-Pro Joe Thuney for a 2026 fourth-round pick. But general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t finished. As predicted by PFF’s Zoltán Buday, Chicago also signed former Falcons center Drew Dalman, completing their interior overhaul.

Dalman has been one of the league’s top centers since entering the NFL. While he excels more as a run blocker than a pass protector, his skill set fits well in new head coach Ben Johnson’s run-heavy scheme, making the 26-year-old a strong addition.

Contract: One year, $18 million ($18 million guaranteed)

Leading up to free agency, the Chargers faced a tough decision: stick with Joey Bosa despite his struggles in 2024 or move on and reinvest in the more productive Khalil Mack, even as he enters his age-34 season. They ultimately chose the latter, releasing Bosa and securing Mack on a short-term deal.

Mack has been highly productive over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or higher in pass-rush win rate (16.6%) and PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets (86.8).

Beyond his pass-rush impact, Mack remains an every-down defender who brings a strong presence against the run. In 2024, his 90.2 PFF grade ranked sixth among edge defenders, highlighted by an 87.7 run-defense grade, the second-highest at the position.