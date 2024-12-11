32 NFL observations after Week 14: Trent McDuffie continues to lockdown opposing receivers while Garrett Wilson dominates after the catch

• Trent McDuffie is locking down opposing receivers: He has locked down opposing receivers on 67.05% of his opportunities this year, the best among all cornerbacks.

• Garrett Wilson is explosive after the catch: With 19 forced missed tackles after the catch, Garrett Wilson has the most in the league alongside Bucky Irving and Khalil Shakir.

With six defensive stops against the run, nobody had more than Budda Baker this week.

A great day in pass protection for Jake Matthews saw him allow no pressures and score the highest pass-blocking grade among all linemen for the week.

Lamar Jackson‘s 92.9 passing grade when kept clean is the best among all quarterbacks this season.

Nobody has thrown more big-time throws on balls that have traveled at least 20 yards in the air than Josh Allen‘s 20.

When Bryce Young was benched in Week 2, he had a 30.1 grade and was the lowest-ranked quarterback in the league. Since returning to the lineup, his grade is 79.9, good for 11th overall in that period.

D.J. Moore was one of three players who turned all their opportunities to separate into getting open this week.

After forcing eight missed tackles this week (with six as a receiver), Chase Brown led all players in Week 14.

Only the injured Aidan Hutchinson has a better pass-rush win rate than the 23.6% that Myles Garrett has managed this year.

Trevon Diggs‘ three forced incompletions were the most of any player in Week 14.

Bo Nix is second to only Sam Darnold in terms of completions on balls thrown 20 yards in the air with 25.

Jared Goff has 1,580 passing yards while using play-action, the most in the league by 259 yards.

With 114 yards against man coverage, Christian Watson had 25 more than any other player in Week 14.

Over the past four weeks, no player has more combined pass breakups and interceptions than Derek Stingley Jr.‘s five.

Only Christian Watson has a higher average depth of target than Alec Pierce‘s 23.2-yard mark.

Of all offensive lines, only Denver and Tampa Bay have a better pass-blocking efficiency score than the Jaguars' 90.9.

Jakobi Meyers has caught the most passes in the league this year (66) without a drop.

With 11 pressures, Derwin James has tied for the most of any defensive back in the league on the year.

The Rams like to attack you from the slot. Cooper Kupp (92) had the most yards of any player in Week 14 when lined up in the slot, while Puka Nacua (87) was third.

Kendall Fuller picked up five defensive stops in coverage, the most of any player in Week 14.

Sam Darnold finished with a 13.3% big-time throw rate this week, the highest of any passer.

Marco Wilson was a lockdown corner on 83.33% of his opportunities this week, best of all cornerbacks.

Chase Young picked up 12 pressures this week, the most of any player.

No rookie cornerback has a better grade than Andru Phillips‘ 81.9.

Among all interior defensive linemen, Milton Williams has the best pass-rushing win rate with a 17.8% score.

Since the start of Week 11, no player has had more completions on balls thrown at least 20 yards in the air than Russell Wilson.

No guard graded higher as a run blocker than rookie Dominick Puni and his 92.1 effort in Week 14.

Since Week 11, only Sam Darnold has a better adjusted completion percentage than Geno Smith‘s 83.2% mark.

No interior defensive lineman had more pressures this week than Calijah Kancey‘s six.

Only two linebackers have grades above 75.0 for both run defense and in coverage. Leo Chenal and the Titans' Jack Gibbens.

On throws between 10 and 19 yards in the air, Jayden Daniels has the highest grade of all passers with his 96.4 mark.