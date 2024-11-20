32 NFL observations after Week 11: Josh Allen makes his MVP case while Ja'Marr Chase burns zone coverage

• Josh Allen makes his MVP case: He led the way in big-time throws for the week.

• Ja’Marr Chase is killing zone coverage: His 312 yards are the most in the league with an incredible 158 of those after the catch.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

Over the past four weeks, Kyler Murray has the best adjusted completion percentage of all passers with an 86.1% mark.

Since Week 8, no guard has a better run-blocking grade than Chris Lindstrom‘s 91.7.

Only Joshua Palmer and Courtland Sutton have caught as many balls thrown at least 20 yards down the field over the past four weeks as Zay Flowers with five.

With five big-time throws on balls to travel 20 yards past the line of scrimmage, Josh Allen finished with more than any other player this week.

Guard Robert Hunt has the sixth-highest zone-run-blocking grade among all his peers with an 87.4 score.

Since Week 6, only Trey Hendrickson has a better pass rush rate than Montez Sweat‘s 23.1%.

Ja’Marr Chase has been destroying zone coverages over the past months. His 312 yards are most in the league with an incredible 158 of those after the catch.

Denzel Ward has the most pass breakups than any cornerback in the league with 8.

Against man coverage, CeeDee Lamb has 61 more yards than any other player with 363.

His lead is down to six, but with 52 total pressures on the year, Zach Allen has more than any interior defensive lineman.

Over the past four weeks, no player has more defensive stops against the run than the 13 of Jack Campbell.

Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba has more yards from the slot than Jayden Reed‘s 485.

Only Josh Allen has more big-time throws when under pressure than C.J. Stroud‘s 10.

Big-time throws are never a problem for Anthony Richardson, as 6.5% of all his throws have been big-time, a percentage bettered only by Justin Herbert and Josh Allen.

The Jaguars are the only team with two edge rushers in the top 12 of total pressures with Josh Hines-Allen (46) and Travon Walker (39).

With a 90.8 grade, no interior defensive lineman has a better pass-rush grade than Chris Jones.

Among all tight ends, Brock Bowers has the most yards when lined up in the slot. His 341 are 29 more than Mike Gesicki in second.

Only two players had eight total pressures this week, and they both played for the Chargers, as Tuli Tuipulotu and Joey Bosa reached that figure.

When using play-action, only Justin Herbert has a better passing grade than Matthew Stafford‘s 91.3.

No cornerback has a higher coverage grade over the past four weeks than Jalen Ramsey‘s 83.8.

Nobody is more productive rushing from the right hand side of the defense than Jonathan Greenard with his 12.3 pass-rush productivity score.

Brendan Schooler remains the owner of the highest grade of any special teamer with a 91.0 grade.

No cornerback has more pressure on the year than Alontae Taylor with nine.

Dexter Lawrence is one of two defensive linemen (along with Cameron Heyward) who has graded above 80.0 as a run defender and pass-rusher

With six defensive stops against the run, Quinnen Williams had more than any player in Week 8.

Zack Baun leads all defensive players with 22 defensive stops in coverage.

Only 1.4% of the balls thrown by Russell Wilson have been turnover-worthy plays. That’s the joint second-lowest in the league along with Bo Nix and behind only Lamarr Allen.

Only Trey Hendrickson has generated more pressure on the year than Nick Bosa‘s 52.

Kenneth Walker III forced eight missed tackles running the ball this week, most of any player.

Rushing from the left side of the formation, Yaya Diaby has the third-highest pass-rushing productivity score of all edge defenders with a 10.5 mark.

Over the past four weeks, no receiver has as many yards against man coverage as Calvin Ridley‘s 175.

Jayden Daniels has the third-highest grade of all passers when using play action with a 92.1 mark.