2025 Free Agency Favorites: Players to watch heading into the offseason

NFL free agency is one of the most exciting times of the year, as teams look to reshape their rosters with some of the league’s best talent hitting the open market.

From game-changing superstars to under-the-radar contributors, every signing could be the move that shifts the balance of power for the 2025 season. In this article, I'll break down some of the top players available and highlight my favorite free agents who could make the biggest impact in their new homes.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 1

If the Bengals don’t find a way to maneuver their cap situation before the 2025 season, Tee Higgins could become one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

While injuries have caused Higgins to miss some time over the past two years, he has been outstanding when healthy, averaging 2.05 yards per route run and earning a career-high 88.3 receiving grade in 2024.

Higgins may not be an elite separator, but his size and physicality allow him to excel at the catch point. In 2024, he caught 92.4% of his catchable passes, with just two drops, and he has showcased remarkable consistency since entering the league in 2020.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 2

Smith set career highs across the board in 2024, earning an 80.1 overall grade, an 80.8 run-blocking grade, and a 70.6 pass-blocking grade. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Smith has been one of the most reliable players from that draft class, with his lowest single-season grade being a solid 71.5 in 2022.

While he fell in the NFL draft due to concerns about blood clots in his lungs, Smith has overcome those challenges to become a standout player in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, his 80.1 run-blocking grade ranks fourth among guards.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 6

Reed’s 70.1 coverage grade in 2024 marked his lowest since his rookie season, underscoring the consistently high level of play he’s delivered throughout his career.

A midseason coaching change appeared to impact his performance, as he earned just a 54.0 grade after Week 5. Despite the dip in his overall PFF grade, Reed demonstrated his elite skills by finishing the regular season as the 10th-ranked cornerback in advanced coverage grade, showcasing his ability to consistently prevent separation on all plays.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 13

Ward dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season, resulting in a career-low 58.2 coverage grade. Despite turning 29 in 2025, Ward is just two seasons removed from career highs in 2022 and 2023, with impressive coverage grades of 76.6 and 86.5, respectively.

Assuming a return to full health, he’s poised to regain his status as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 18

Assuming Greenlaw fully recovers from his devastating Achilles injury in the Super Bowl, a return to form in 2025 seems likely. In his limited 34 snaps during the 2024 season, he earned an impressive 82.0 grade. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2022, Greenlaw has posted a 79.8 overall grade, ranking 11th among linebackers over that span.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 19

While Fields’ play to date has been far from stellar, it’s fair to say he hasn’t been dealt the best hand during his time in the NFL.

Fields possesses the physical tools to make any throw on the field and remains a significant threat as a runner, evidenced by his 92.3 rushing grade over the past three seasons.

Improvement as a passer is still necessary, but we saw progress during his time with Pittsburgh in 2024. After posting an inaccurate throw rate of 23.4% during his final two seasons in Chicago, he cut that down to 19% in 2024. His passing grade rose from 61.1 to 66.3, and his expected points added (EPA) per pass improved from -0.070 to 0.047.

While these aren’t massive leaps, with a quality roster around him, who’s to say Fields can’t develop into a solid NFL quarterback? We’ve seen late-career breakouts from players like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—why not Fields?

PFF Free Agent Rank: 22

Any outside zone scheme offense looking to upgrade at the center position should look no further than signing Dalman this offseason.

Over the past two seasons, he has earned an impressive 94.3 run-blocking grade on outside zone concepts, the second-best mark in the NFL. While pass protection hasn’t been his strongest area, he made strides in 2024, achieving a career-high 66.6 pass-blocking grade and allowing a career-low 3.7% pressure rate.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 37

Johnson's reliable presence in the receiving game makes him a valuable asset for any team looking for a dependable tight end. Finding quality tight ends in the draft can be challenging, and they often take years to develop, but Johnson is already a proven contributor. In 2024, he earned a career-high 71.3 receiving grade, and his 29 explosive receptions over the past two seasons rank eighth among tight ends in the NFL. While he won’t dominate as a run blocker or neutralize elite pass rushers, Johnson excels as a middle-of-the-field weapon for quarterbacks.

PFF Free Agent Rank: 64

A team needing a versatile offensive lineman should look to Mekari. Over the course of his career, Mekari has played a significant number of snaps at each position on the offensive line, with his strongest spot being right tackle (71.7 career grade) and left tackle (71.4). Heading into the 2025 season at age 28, Mekari is coming off his first season as a full-time starter, during which he allowed just one sack and zero quarterback hits.

