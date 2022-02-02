Evaluating which NFL teams are best set up for the 2022 offseason

Aside from the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL landscape has shifted to the offseason, particularly free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. This season is proof that a Super Bowl-winning team can be built in multiple ways — the Rams and Bengals are clear examples.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Best Bets Tool

The Rams for years now have traded away premium picks for premium players. Meanwhile, the Bengals largely built their current team through the draft and with savvy free-agent signings.

Essentially, it isn’t always how many resources you have, it’s also what you do with them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Using data from our friends at Over The Cap, we can try and quantify which teams are entering the offseason with the most resources. We'll take into account draft capital (using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft value chart), effective cap space and proratable money to create an offseason composite score that evaluates each franchise's situation.

The best place to start is by looking at the two variables that matter the most in the offseason: draft capital and effective cap space. Effective cap space is better at measuring cap space than regular cap space since it takes into account that a team must have 53 players on its roster. Plotting these variables together can give us a pretty solid idea of which teams look the best in each area.