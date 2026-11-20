A cataclysmic 2026 season for Daniel Jones: His 41.7 PFF passing grade was the lowest among qualifiers, giving away the football more than nearly anyone else in the last decade.

The culmination of a horrible calendar year: From being one of the highest-graded passers with red flags to a major extension to not being traded, the Colts have not operated well under center since the start of 2025.

Anthony Richardson gets a shot: Richardson has only taken eight dropbacks over the last two years and has the opportunity to correct accuracy and turnover-worthy play issues from 2024.

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In the NFL, life often moves at warp speed, where even a week can diametrically alter the trajectory of a team’s season. But for the Indianapolis Colts, it’s nearly incomprehensible how much has changed in the span of a year — going from potential Super Bowl contenders to bottom-dwellers without much immediate optimism.

The latest stunner out of Indianapolis came Friday afternoon, when the team announced it had waived quarterback Daniel Jones. The transaction comes on the heels of a 26-3 rout against the rival Texans on “Thursday Night Football,” not to mention nearly eight months after Jones inked a two-year, $88 million contract extension.

Jones’ tenure in Indianapolis had hit a breaking point with his play in 2026. His 41.7 PFF passing grade is the lowest among 31 quarterbacks with 150-plus dropbacks this season. The biggest dilemma has been taking care of the football, with Jones’ 26 turnover-worthy plays significantly exceeding his nine big-time throws. Indeed, Jones had given the ball away more than nearly anyone else through 11 weeks over the last decade.

PFF Premium Stats Pro Most turnover-worthy plays since 2019 2019-2026 Watch the race 2026 Week 11 Josh Allen (Bills): 165 turnover-worthy plays Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers): 158 turnover-worthy plays Jared Goff (Lions): 142 turnover-worthy plays Daniel Jones (Colts): 141 turnover-worthy plays Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): 140 turnover-worthy plays Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 133 turnover-worthy plays Matthew Stafford (Rams): 130 turnover-worthy plays Sam Darnold (Seahawks): 123 turnover-worthy plays Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): 121 turnover-worthy plays Kirk Cousins (Raiders): 119 turnover-worthy plays

The problem for Jones is that he rarely found success in any facet this season. His highest-graded area targeting the field was behind the line of scrimmage — but even then, his 68.2 PFF passing grade there maxed out at 15th. Further, Jones’ 61.5 PFF passing grade even when kept clean placed 34th out of 37 qualifiers — an indication that routine plays or ideal circumstances were anything but. Asking Jones to make plays on throws of 10-plus yards or under pressure was simply an insurmountable task.

Jones’ release is shocking considering how much confidence Indianapolis had expressed in him before the start of the 2026 season. After he signed a one-year, $14 million contract to join the franchise prior to 2025, he not only won the job over Anthony Richardson, but thrived. Indeed, through the first eight games of 2025, Jones’ 80.3 overall PFF grade was the ninth-best among qualified quarterbacks, helping catalyze the league’s most efficient offense by EPA per play and a riveting 7-1 start.

Injuries were the ultimate death knell for not only Jones’ performance, but also the Colts’ 2025 season, as a Week 12 fibula fracture in Week 12 culminated in a Week 14 Achilles rupture. Even prior to those wounds, his accuracy and ability to hold onto the football had greatly diminished. The Colts finished 1-8 down the stretch, discarding much of the goodwill that was built up prior — including sending two first-round picks to the Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner to boost a perceived playoff run.

Wins Above Replacement Daniel Jones · QB -0.54 0.19 0.92 1.65 2.38 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2019 · 1.31 WAR · Rank 23 of 73 at QB 2019 · 1.31 WAR · Rank 23 of 73 at QB 1.31 2020 · 1.41 WAR · Rank 18 of 83 at QB 2020 · 1.41 WAR · Rank 18 of 83 at QB 1.41 2021 · 1.48 WAR · Rank 17 of 84 at QB 2021 · 1.48 WAR · Rank 17 of 84 at QB 1.48 2022 · 2.07 WAR · Rank 13 of 85 at QB 2022 · 2.07 WAR · Rank 13 of 85 at QB 2.07 2023 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 42 of 78 at QB 2023 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 42 of 78 at QB 0.17 2024 · 0.87 WAR · Rank 28 of 80 at QB 2024 · 0.87 WAR · Rank 28 of 80 at QB 0.87 2025 · 1.23 WAR · Rank 22 of 81 at QB 2025 · 1.23 WAR · Rank 22 of 81 at QB 1.23 2026 · -0.43 WAR · Rank 72 of 72 at QB 2026 · -0.43 WAR · Rank 72 of 72 at QB -0.43 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg QB (200+ snaps)

Further complicating the situation for the Colts was that the team never seemed inclined to deal Jones despite selling names like Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Josh Downs before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. While an in-season deal would have triggered $44 million in dead cap, the team reportedly had interest from quarterback-desperate franchises like the Ravens and Vikings, who seemingly were willing to part with a draft pick even for the ailing Jones. Now, Indianapolis is left with $49 million in dead cap, with nothing to show but wonder and regret.

Sitting at 3-8 with the fifth-worst overall PFF grade of any team, the Colts’ focus will assuredly be on the future. Now, the team will finally get a better glimpse at former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson — although Jones’ performance begs the question of why Richardson wasn’t inserted sooner.

Still only 24 and set to be a free agent in four months, Richardson has accrued only 405 dropbacks throughout his four-year career, including a miniscule eight over the past two seasons due to both injury and sitting on the bench. His lone campaign with a full runway came in 2024, when accuracy issues and subbing himself out of a game superseded his flair for big-time throws and sack avoidance.

AR PFF Premium Stats · 2024 season Anthony Richardson Overall grade 37th of 44 Passing grade 38th of 44 PFF WAR 32nd of 44 Big-time throw rate 2nd of 44 Turnover-worthy play rate 39th of 44 See PFF player profile

Although Indianapolis will get a glimpse at what Richardson can do — albeit with a depleted receiving corps and inferior offensive line — the team still has looming decisions for 2027 and beyond. That starts at head coach, where Shane Steichen feels unlikely to return given his 28-34 cumulative mark. A new general manager is also expected to replace Chris Ballard, who was fired Oct. 19.

Even if Richardson dazzles in the second half, the Colts feel likely to add another quarterback for at least the term. Without their 2027 first-round pick, veteran free agents like Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins and Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray could be of interest given their shorter-term contracts. Indianapolis could also make a push for a player anticipated to cost more like Drew Lock or Mac Jones. The trade market also feels in play, with the Giants’ J.J. McCarthy and Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. owning tenuous futures with their teams after this season.

The bottom line for the Colts is that Jones’ release underscores a year-long period of questionable football decision-making and inadequate on-field results. Indianapolis is getting ahead of the curve by pulling the plug on Jones before Week 12, but that’s rather ironic considering the timeline of other moves the team did (or conspicuously didn’t) make since last season. In effect, cutting Jones only extinguishes a flame that feels like it isn’t done burning anytime soon.