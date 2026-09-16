Josh Allen remains No. 1: The Bills quarterback posted an 8.8% big-time throw rate and ranked fourth at the position in EPA per play in Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence starts fast: The Jaguars quarterback led the position in completion percentage over expectation and ranked second in both PFF grade and passing grade.

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Welcome to the weekly edition of PFF’s Quarterback Rankings. Unlike the grades in Premium Stats, these rankings have some priors built in, so they aren’t simply a list of the highest-graded players at the position.

With that in mind, the starting point is the preseason list compiled by Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman. The rankings will adjust throughout the season, but don’t expect much movement in the opening few weeks given the small sample size we’re working with. Instead, early in the year, the preseason rankings will largely remain intact, with notes on how each quarterback has performed so far.

Allen earned a 69.7 PFF grade in the Bills’ win over the Texans, with a late dropped interception pulling his grade down somewhat. He finished with an 8.8% big-time throw rate and a completion percentage 14.3 points above expectation while ranking fourth at the position in EPA per play.

Burrow made a costly mistake in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing a pick-six, but made plenty of positive plays as well. The Bengals have traditionally started the season slowly, but they did enough in this one, with Burrow earning a 66.2 PFF grade.

The Lamar Jackson and Declan Doyle era in Baltimore got off to a perfect start, with the offense firing on all cylinders. Getting Jackson into space on rollouts gave him some easy reads and, outside of a fumble on a sack, he didn’t really put a foot wrong. His 83.1 PFF grade was the fifth-best mark among quarterbacks in the opening week of the season.

The Chiefs’ passing game was muted in Mahomes’ return from an ACL injury, but he showed no lingering effects in his movement. He found the end zone as a runner, and his 76.9 PFF rushing grade ranked fourth among quarterbacks. He didn’t record a big-time throw in the win over the Denver Broncos, but he also avoided any turnover-worthy plays.

Matthew Stafford was bad as the Rams struggled against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks, only two earned a lower PFF grade than Stafford’s 41.5. He didn’t record a big-time throw and produced three turnover-worthy plays.

The heavy blitzing from Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores didn’t make life easy for Love in the Packers’ season-opening loss, but he didn’t play particularly well either. His -9.9% completion percentage over expectation was the second-lowest mark among quarterbacks in the NFL this week.

A lot is expected of Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s offense, and he certainly disappointed in Week 1. Among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks, Herbert ranked in the bottom 10 in PFF grade, big-time throw rate, adjusted completion percentage and pressure-to-sack rate.

There were some good moments for Dak Prescott despite the loss to the New York Giants on the season’s opening Sunday Night Football. Among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks, his 64.7% completion percentage ranked just 16th, but his 83.9% adjusted completion percentage ranked fourth. He also ranked inside the top 10 in accuracy over expectation.

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Outside of three bad interceptions in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Maye had a pretty efficient night. The problem is that the interceptions got progressively worse in a game where he simply needed to avoid those types of mistakes. He finished the week with a 6.8% turnover-worthy play rate, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Purdy had an up-and-down performance in the 49ers’ win over the Rams in Melbourne, including a pair of turnover-worthy plays. He did, however, rank sixth at the position with an 82.5% adjusted completion percentage and 11th in EPA per play.

The optimism surrounding Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense after the second half of last season carried over into a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns this week. His completion rate over expectation led all quarterbacks, and he ranked second at the position in both PFF grade and PFF passing grade.

Daniels recorded a big-time throw and earned a 70.5 PFF passing grade in the Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this week. There were plenty of positives, but he also ranked in the bottom five in both completion rate over expectation and accuracy over expectation.

Williams’ PFF grade has been discussed extensively over the past couple of days, and you can read a more detailed explanation of the grade here. He ranked third among quarterbacks in completion rate over expectation and seventh in big-time throw rate but sixth-worst in accuracy over expectation.

Darnold was injured after just three dropbacks in the season opener against the New England Patriots, completing one of two passes for 13 yards and taking a sack. He is currently expected to miss four weeks.

Hurts led all quarterbacks with an 11.5% big-time throw rate in Week 1 and didn’t record a turnover-worthy play. His 71.4% adjusted completion percentage and -3.8% accuracy over expectation both ranked in the bottom 10 at the position, so the down-to-down consistency wasn’t there, but the highs certainly were.

Goff avoided big mistakes in the Lions’ win over the Saints, finishing without a turnover-worthy play. He ranked 16th at the position in both EPA per play and adjusted completion percentage, while his average depth of target was tied for the ninth-lowest mark among quarterbacks.

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Stroud ranked fourth in the NFL this week in accuracy over expectation but was let down by a pair of turnover-worthy plays in the Texans’ late loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also recorded two big-time throws, tied for the fourth-most at the position, and ranked just outside the top 10 in both adjusted completion percentage and completion percentage over expectation.

There have been times in Baker Mayfield’s career when he has tried to do too much, and that was very much the case in the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. His three turnover-worthy plays were tied for the most in the league, overshadowing the fact that he ranked in the top five in both adjusted completion percentage and completion percentage over expectation.

Nix and the Broncos’ offense really struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and his statistical profile wasn’t pretty. He tied Baker Mayfield and three other quarterbacks for the league lead with three turnover-worthy plays, while his 4.2-yard average depth of target was a full half-yard lower than any of the other four quarterbacks.

This is a big season for Bryce Young’s future in Carolina, and he started it well despite the loss to the Chicago Bears. His 80.7 PFF grade ranked sixth at the position, and he also ranked in the top five in both completion percentage over expectation and accuracy over expectation.

Murray was knocked out of his Vikings debut after just seven dropbacks, completing three of five passes for 18 yards and an interception. It remains to be seen how soon he will return, and there’s not much to judge his performance in this offense on just yet.

Rodgers ranked seventh in PFF grade this week and pushed the ball downfield more than he did last season with the Steelers. His 6.6-yard average depth of target in 2025 was the second-lowest among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks, while his 10.1-yard average on Sunday ranked 10th-highest.

After a strong opening drive, things went south for the Colts’ offense against the Ravens. Jones finished with the ninth-lowest PFF grade among quarterbacks this week and also ranked in the bottom 10 in both completion percentage over expectation and accuracy over expectation.

Shough’s six big-time throws in Week 1 were twice as many as the next-closest quarterback. He wasn’t perfect, producing a pair of turnover-worthy plays, but he was key to the Saints hauling themselves back into the game against the Lions.

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Dart led the Giants’ passing offense to 0.640 EPA per play in their Week 1 win over the Cowboys, trailing only Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did produce a pair of turnover-worthy plays but also ranked in the top three in both completion percentage over expectation and accuracy over expectation.

Smith led all quarterbacks with an 88.4 PFF passing grade in Week 1, doing so by playing efficient football. His 87.0% adjusted completion rate ranked second in the league, and he avoided any critical mistakes, finishing without a turnover-worthy play.

Cousins threw three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in his Raiders regular-season debut but ranked 30th among quarterbacks with a 46.3 PFF grade in Week 1. His 5.3 yards per attempt was tied for 28th at the position, and while the win over the Miami Dolphins should quiet calls for Fernando Mendoza in the short term, it still feels like a matter of when, not if, the rookie gets his opportunity.

Tua was injured in practice and missed the Falcons’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being named the starter. It wasn’t clear whether he would keep the job once Michael Penix was healthy, but there hasn’t been an update on the status of either quarterback this week.

Ward is only just into his second season in the league, so any declarative statements about his long-term trajectory would be unwise, but Year 2 didn’t get off to a great start against the New York Jets. He ranked in the bottom 10 in PFF passing grade, big-time throw rate and completion rate over expectation.

Willis ranked inside the top-10 in big-time throw rate in Week 1, but matched his two big-time throws with a pair of turnover-worthy plays. His 68.0% Adjusted Completion Rate was the seventh-lowest mark in the league, while his -2.3% Completion Rate Over Expectation ranked 13th-lowest.

Brissett was the highest-graded quarterback in the NFL this week, playing smart, efficient football in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His 82.9% adjusted completion rate ranked fifth at the position, and he also ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage over expectation.

Not only was Deshaun Watson the lowest-graded quarterback in football this week, but he also earned his lowest PFF grade in what has been a dismal tenure in Cleveland. His accuracy over expectation and pressure-to-sack rate both ranked fifth-lowest at the position, while his raw numbers were salvaged somewhat by a touchdown after the game was already out of reach.