The PFF Black Friday Sale is officially live, and football fans can now get 30% off an annual PFF+ subscription with promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

For new subscribers, it's an opportunity to unlock PFF's full suite of football analysis tools at a discounted price, from the industry-leading Mock Draft Simulator and Premium Stats to world-class fantasy football analysis and advanced betting tools.

And with a host of new features introduced throughout 2026, there's more to explore than ever before.

Offer valid for new subscribers on annual plans only

Take control of the NFL draft with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Already one of PFF's most popular tools, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator has undergone a significant transformation over the last year, introducing fully customizable big boards, multiplayer drafts, live leaderboards and a host of new features that make the experience more detailed and interactive than ever before.

Users can take control of their favorite NFL team or manage all 32 franchises, run unlimited seven-round mock drafts and customize nearly every aspect of the draft process.

That includes adjusting positional value, prioritizing team needs, changing draft randomness and controlling simulation speed. Users can also execute trades, move around the draft board and evaluate their selections through PFF's grading system.

Build your own big board

The new Big Board Builder gives users complete control over their prospect rankings before the draft even begins.

Instead of relying on a predetermined board, users can move players up or down, remove prospects, add new players and create rankings that reflect their own evaluations.

Users can then save those custom boards and import them directly into the Mock Draft Simulator, allowing them to test their evaluations against the simulator's draft logic.

Compete against friends in multiplayer mock drafts

The new Mock Draft Simulator Multiplayer allows users to create private draft rooms, invite friends through a code and assign NFL teams to individual participants. Draft settings, time limits and the number of rounds are customizable, while trades can be completed with both human participants and CPU-controlled teams.

Track draft trends with live leaderboards

The Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards add another dimension to the experience by showing how prospects are being valued across the platform. Users can track average draft position across all seven rounds, monitor how frequently players are selected and filter results by week, month or the full draft cycle.

The leaderboards also allow users to compare activity across fan bases, providing a broader look at how different groups are approaching the draft.

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Take your fantasy football research further

PFF's fantasy football tools are built around the same player grades, advanced statistics and matchup data used throughout its NFL coverage. Subscribers can access fantasy rankings, projections, dashboards and matchup information to help evaluate players and make roster decisions.

And with the introduction of the Waiver Wire Tool in 2026, PFF has made one of the most important weekly fantasy decisions easier to navigate.

PFF Waiver Wire Targets

Every Monday, PFF lead fantasy analyst Nathan Jahnke provides roughly 30 waiver wire targets, led by three top options and accompanied by written analysis explaining each recommendation. Each player includes a matchup rating, projected fantasy points and PFF grade, along with tags identifying favorable matchups, breakout potential and season-long value.

The experience becomes even more useful when users sync their fantasy leagues.

Once connected, the tool removes players already rostered in the league from the recommendations, leaving a list of available options. Additional filters allow users to narrow the results by position, matchup, team and other criteria.

Combined with PFF's fantasy rankings, projections and advanced player data, the tool gives fantasy managers more information to evaluate potential roster additions.

Dig deeper with PFF Premium Stats: NFL & NCAA

Every snap of every NFL and NCAA game is charted, graded and analyzed, and PFF Premium Stats is where you get all of it.

Inside are 34 position reports covering every spot on the field. On offense, that’s quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends, halfbacks, fullbacks and the offensive line, split into tackles, guards and centers. On defense, it’s interior linemen, edge rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. Kickers, punters, returners and the coverage units get their own reports too.

You can also look at the data by game, by team or by player and go back through PFF’s archive of past seasons.

The reports go well past the box score. Quarterbacks are broken down by throw depth, how they play under pressure, play-action and screens, and how long they hold the ball. Receivers can be filtered by target depth, slot vs. wide alignment and how they do against man and zone coverage. Blockers get separate pass- and run-blocking grades along with the pressure they allowed. Defenders are graded on pass rush, run defense and coverage, and there are separate reports on coverage scheme and slot coverage.

Then there are PFF’s signature stats, the numbers you won’t find anywhere else: Adjusted completion rate, breakaway percentage, drop rate, yards per route run, pass-blocking efficiency, pass-rushing productivity and run-stop percentage.

Meet PFF AI Guru: Your football questions, answered

Finding the right statistic in a database containing thousands of players and countless combinations of metrics can take time — PFF AI Guru is designed to simplify that process.

Introduced in 2026, the AI-powered research tool allows users to ask football questions in natural language and receive answers directly from PFF's database. So, instead of navigating multiple pages and adjusting filters, users can ask which rookies earned the highest PFF grades, how Lamar Jackson compares to Josh Allen or which quarterback performed best on throws traveling at least 20 yards downfield.

The tool handles the data retrieval, allowing users to spend less time searching and more time analyzing the results.

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Unlock premium content and analysis

PFF+ isn't just about the tools. A subscription also unlocks premium football analysis from some of the industry's leading analysts, including PFF's Nathan Jahnke.

Jahnke has finished among the top five in FantasyPros' accuracy competitions in multiple years and currently ranks as the world's most accurate individual defensive player (IDP) ranker and No. 4 in offensive rankings.

PFF+ subscribers gain access to Jahnke's waiver wire recommendations, weekly fantasy rankings, detailed player analysis and game recaps, all built around PFF's extensive grading and charting data.

That coverage is complemented by a broader library of exclusive premium articles, giving subscribers access to original analysis and insights they won't find outside PFF.

Whether you're preparing for your next fantasy matchup, working through a difficult lineup decision or looking ahead to the following week, PFF+ provides expert analysis to complement its fantasy tools.

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Explore the new PFF Grades experience

PFF grades every player on every play of every game, and its signature 0-100 grading scale has become one of the most recognizable measures of individual performance in football. Now, the new PFF Grades experience makes that information easier to access than ever before, bringing NFL and NCAA player grades, weekly leaders and season-long rankings together in one place.

Users can explore the highest-graded players from any given week, review individual game performances and identify the players who have made the biggest improvements compared to the previous season.

The experience also allows fans to dig deeper into player rankings, comparing grades across the current season, individual weeks and specific games. Team-specific views make it easy to see how every player on a particular roster has performed, while dedicated college coverage brings the same level of analysis to the NCAA.

Find an edge with PFF's advanced betting tools

PFF's betting products bring advanced football data, predictive modeling and matchup-specific analysis together to help users evaluate betting markets. And with the Player Prop Tool, First Touchdown Finder and Key Insights, subscribers have several ways to examine potential opportunities throughout the NFL season.

PFF Player Prop Tool

The PFF Player Prop Tool combines real-time projections, matchup data, betting trends and AI-powered insights into a customizable dashboard. Available on both the PFF app and website, the tool allows users to examine player props through projected outcomes, cover probabilities, sportsbook prices and matchup-specific information.

One of its central features is PFF's projected edge, which measures the difference between the model's estimated probability of a bet hitting and the probability implied by sportsbook odds.

PFF First Touchdown Finder

First touchdown scorer bets can be difficult to evaluate, particularly when traditional statistics provide little context about how teams approach the opening stages of games. The PFF First Touchdown Finder addresses that problem by combining early-game efficiency, player usage, red-zone opportunities and sportsbook prices.

The report starts with EPA per play on each team's first 15 offensive snaps, comparing offensive production with the opposing defense's performance over the same portion of games.

From there, users can examine which players receive touches and targets early, how frequently they are involved in first-half red-zone situations and how opposing defenses perform when opponents reach scoring position.

PFF Key Insights

PFF Key Insights takes another approach to betting and matchup research.

Built using machine learning and expert football analysis, the tool identifies statistical advantages and explains them in concise, accessible language.

PFF collects more than 200 data fields on every play, and Key Insights uses that information to examine situations such as quarterback performance against pressure, individual player matchups and schematic advantages that bettors can apply to a variety of markets offered by sportsbooks.

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Black Friday Sale: Get 30% off PFF+ Annual through Dec. 1

The PFF Black Friday Sale is live, with 30% off annual subscriptions for new subscribers using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Whether you're running seven-round mock drafts, building your own prospect rankings, researching NFL player grades, evaluating betting markets or managing a fantasy roster, PFF has the tools to help you go deeper.

The data is there. The tools are there. And with Black Friday pricing now available, there's an opportunity to unlock the full experience for less.

Save 30% on PFF+ for a limited time!