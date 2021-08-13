Worst 2021 fantasy football ADP value on every NFL team

Fantasy football is a strategic game that boils down to making decisions between players from their average draft positions (ADP). Opportunities, snap shares and health play a large part in determining a player’s positive or negative value compared to their counterparts at respective positions.

Here, we'll break down the player on every NFL roster who currently offers the worst value relative to their ADP. All ADP info is sourced from Underdog Fantasy.

More of PFF's 2021 Fantasy Football tools here:

Fantasy Football Draft Kit | Rankings & Tiers | Draft Guide | Cheat Sheets Projections | Strength of Schedule | Expected Points | Weekly Finishes

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

At worst, Moore should be the Cardinals’ WR3, so he maintains value even at his floor. However, his current price tag may suggest he’s in for a bigger workload than expected. Arizona signed A.J. Green (101 targets) this season, and he'll be a thorn in Moore's side. The rookie has also experienced many injury issues in the past. He’s appeared in only seven combined games over the past two seasons.

Pitts is an absolute star who could very well dominate the NFL from the get-go, but he is currently being valued at his peak. At his current price tag, he has no opportunity for miscues as a rookie tight end. He also cannot afford to cede much work to teammate Hayden Hurst. At the very least, Pitts walks into a large target share following Julio Jones‘ departure (11.3% share).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Is Brown even the best receiver on his team? Rookie Rashod Bateman is currently cheaper by ADP and may seize the No. 1 wide receiver job in Baltimore. Brown put together a strong campaign this past season, scoring 183.0 fantasy points and finishing as the WR35. Unfortunately, he does most of his damage deep, and Lamar Jackson attempted only 52 passes (19th among quarterbacks) that were 20-plus yards downfield while gaining just 582 yards (21st) on such executed pass plays.