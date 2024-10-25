Fantasy Football: Week 8 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Jauan Jennings set to step up once again: With Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel out, Jennings draws a favorable matchup to pick up the slack.

• Baker Mayfield can still deliver without his top options: The QB2 on the season will be without his elite weapons, but a significant advantage in the trenches should still allow him to operate as a fantasy starter.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 8.

Offensive line matchups to target