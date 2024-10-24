All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Week 8 IDP rankings & tiers

2Y7K28M Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) lines up before a play during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Jonathon Macri

Cameron Heyward isn't slowing down: The 14-year NFL veteran continues to be a dominant IDP asset while being the highest-graded player at his position this season.

Jonathan Greenard is in the midst of a career year: Greenard is delivering some of the best pass-rush numbers of his career, and he draws a great Week 8 matchup to keep that going.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

We’re getting into a crucial point of the fantasy football season where the contenders can start to separate themselves from the pretenders, which makes Week 8 lineup decisions all the more important.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.