Fantasy Football: Week 5 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Xavier Worthy is set for lift-off: While absorbing a larger role due to injuries in the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps, Worthy has a chance to come through on his massive ceiling this week as well.

• A quieter start to the season should come to an end this week for Josh Jacobs: His underlying metrics and positive matchup this week point to his first potential top-12 finish on the year.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 5.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target