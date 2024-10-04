All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Week 5 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

2WF6AAT San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrate after a touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By Jonathon Macri

Xavier Worthy is set for lift-off: While absorbing a larger role due to injuries in the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps, Worthy has a chance to come through on his massive ceiling this week as well.

A quieter start to the season should come to an end this week for Josh Jacobs: His underlying metrics and positive matchup this week point to his first potential top-12 finish on the year.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 5.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

Kansas City Chiefs versus New Orleans Saints

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.