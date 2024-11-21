Fantasy Football: Week 12 IDP rankings & tiers

• Jalen Carter deserves more love (and sacks): Carter draws a prime matchup against the interior of the Los Angeles Rams‘ offensive line to hopefully kickstart his positive regression in the sack column.

• What to do with Nick Bolton: Often drafted as an LB1, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ lead linebacker has yet to stand out this season, though there is important context to consider as to why he’s more of a low-end LB2.

Less than a month of the fantasy football regular season remains as teams jockey for position in the race for the fantasy playoffs, which makes Week 12 lineup decisions more important than ever.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER