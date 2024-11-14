Fantasy Football: Week 11 IDP rankings & tiers

• Blake Cashman returned last week and is set up for another strong IDP performance in Week 11: Cashman appears locked to cash-in on a prime matchup for tackles, and potentially, even as a blitzer.

• DeShon Elliott is a top-12 safety in IDP this season, but he’s in danger of losing that spot: While Elliott still plays a box-heavy role, his overall snap share is becoming a concern, which could push him out of that top IDP safety conversation if it continues.

There is about a month of the fantasy football regular season remaining as teams jockey for playoff position, which makes Week 11 lineup decisions more important than ever.

LINEBACKER