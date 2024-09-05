Fantasy Football: Week 1 IDP rankings & tiers

• There’s no need to be overly risky in Week 1: Some IDPs can wait on benches until we see Week 1 usage. Safer bets who can replace them are highlighted.

• Montez Sweat gets the first great pass-rushing matchup of the year: Coming off a career year, Sweat is poised to keep the momentum going with a plus matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is here! It’s time to set our lineups and kick our fantasy football season off on the right foot by making smart decisions and avoiding potential traps that come with the start of the season.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER