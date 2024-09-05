All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Week 1 IDP rankings & tiers

2TDT038 Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) runs on the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By Jonathon Macri

• There’s no need to be overly risky in Week 1: Some IDPs can wait on benches until we see Week 1 usage. Safer bets who can replace them are highlighted.

Montez Sweat gets the first great pass-rushing matchup of the year: Coming off a career year, Sweat is poised to keep the momentum going with a plus matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is here! It’s time to set our lineups and kick our fantasy football season off on the right foot by making smart decisions and avoiding potential traps that come with the start of the season.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.