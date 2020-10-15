News & Analysis

Evans: Fantasy Football Passing Report ahead of NFL Week 6

By Jarad Evans
Oct 15, 2020

As the NFL becomes more and more pass-heavy, fantasy football managers need to know where and how teams are distributing their targets in the passing game.

Receiver usage data — specifically targets, air yards and routes run — is much better at predicting future receiving production than simply scanning box scores. This passing report analyzes every team’s target, air yard and route run from the previous week so that fantasy managers can make informed decisions with information that's actionable and up to date.

The report includes five categories, which are defined as the following:

  • Target: a pass attempt to a receiver
  • Target share: the percentage of targets that a player receives out of his team’s total number of targeted pass attempts
  • Route run %: the percentage of routes run by a receiver out of his team’s total number of passing plays
  • Air yards: the number of yards the ball travels in the air for every pass attempt, measured from the point at which the QB throws the football to the receiver’s location at the spot of the target.
  • Air-yard share: the percentage of air yards a player receives out of his team’s total air yards.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Targets Target Share Route Run % Air Yards Air-Yard Share
DeAndre Hopkins 7 20% 88% 115 34%
Christian Kirk 7 20% 77% 104 31%
Larry Fitzgerald 7 20% 81% 47 14%
Chase Edmonds 6 17% 47% 22 7%
Andy Isabella 3 9% 44% 31 9%
Darrell Daniels 2 6% 44% 9 3%
Trent Sherfield 1 3% 7% 6 2%
KeeSean Johnson 1 3% 2% 0 0%
Kenyan Drake 1 3% 42% 3 1%

 DeAndre Hopkins had another monster performance in both the box score and passing-game usage, leading the Cardinals in every single receiving category. It was just another ho-hum 6-131-1 game for the NFL’s WR1.

Christian Kirk’s 31% air-yard share jumps off the page, and he also tied Hopkins with a team-high seven targets. Kirk sees high-value targets deep downfield with a 16.9-yard average depth of target (eighth highest in NFL) and he has weekly boom potential.

Larry Fitzgerald once again failed to impact the box score despite his high target and pass-route rates. Andy Isabella had a highlight 24-yard catch that nearly exceeded Fitzgerald’s entire day — fantasy managers can retain hope for Isabella to someday surpass Fitzgerald on the depth chart.

Chase Edmonds is clearly the Cardinals' preferred pass-catching option out of the backfield, rendering Kenyan Drake as purely a low-end RB2 yardage and touchdown running back. Edmonds has weekly flex value with big-play upside while Drake is shaping up to be one of the draft season’s biggest busts. Drake has a barrel-bottom weekly floor if he is only seeing one target per game.

