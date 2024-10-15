NFL Week 6: Fantasy Football IDP report

• The first rookie linebacker drafted this offseason earns a larger role: Edgerrin Cooper has overtaken Isaiah McDuffie as the team’s LB2 and isn’t expected to look back.

• Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter (finally) deliver: Anderson broke his sophomore slump with a three-sack performance while Hunter landed a strip sack, much to the delight of IDP managers who have patiently waited.

LB Nate Landman, Atlanta Falcons: Landman returned off injured reserve, and thanks to Troy Andersen missing the past two games due to injury, Landman had the secondary linebacker role all to himself. If Andersen misses another game, Landman becomes a deeper league option. Otherwise, with both in the lineup, they may return to splitting duties.

LB Mack Wilson Sr/Krys Barnes, Arizona Cardinals: Both Wilson and Barnes saw an uptick in snap share with Kyzir White out of the lineup and should he miss more time then that will continue in Week 7 with Wilson being treated as the LB1 for a wider range of formats and Barnes being more of the IDP for deeper leagues.

LB Mohamoud Diabate, Cleveland Browns: Jordan Hicks missed this game, and instead of Devin Bush playing the secondary linebacker role, Diabate played the second-most snaps (74%) behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah . It’s unclear if Hicks will miss another game, but if so, Diabate can be an option in deeper leagues.

LB Damone Clark, Dallas Cowboys: Clark stepped into the secondary linebacker role with Eric Kendricks out, while DeMarvion Overshown moved into the LB1 role. Clark will be an option if Kendricks’ injury continues beyond the team’s Week 7 bye week, but it doesn’t appear to be that serious of an injury.

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers: Cooper overtook Isaiah McDuffie in total snap share for the first time this season, which has been trending in that direction in recent weeks. We aren’t likely to see the team look back at this point, barring injury, which will eliminate McDuffie’s IDP value.

LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans: Harris is eligible to return from injured reserve this coming week and trending in the right direction to play in Week 7. With Azeez Al-Shaair ’s injury, Harris becomes a more intriguing option, as he has the potential to overtake Henry To’oTo’o as the team’s secondary linebacker.

LB Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars: Miller’s spot as the Jaguars' clear LB2 appears solidified after overtaking Chad Muma last week. Miller was incredibly efficient with his opportunities but should only really be treated as a deep-league option considering the snap share (70%).

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants: Ojulari moved into a much larger snap share (77%) with Kayvon Thibodeaux landing on injured reserve. Ojulari even delivered two sacks in this game, doubling his season total coming into this game.

DT Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kancey made his season debut this week after missing the first five games of the year. He made his presence felt by delivering a sack and some strong pass-rush metrics to make up for lost time and inspire hope for the rest of this season.

DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Washington Commanders: Newton is expected to play a larger role with Jonathan Allen out, but he should only be expected to be a volume-dependant option. Despite his second-round draft capital, Newton has managed just a 45.2 pass-rush grade on the year.

S Jordan Howden/Johnathan Abram, New Orleans Saints: Abram stepped into a full-time role after Mathieu’s injury and with Will Harris already on injured reserve, he could step in next to Jordan Howden as the second backup starter at safety for the Saints.

S Ashtyn Davis, New York Jets: Davis replaced the injured Chuck Clark and had a productive game as a result. If Clark is going to miss more time, Davis can be added where safety help is needed.